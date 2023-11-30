Prince George’s County added 55,000 new jobs over the past 10 years, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

County leaders said the job growth in the data, which recorded Prince George’s County’s economic activity from 2011-2021, is a result of robust economic policies, strategic initiatives, and a conducive business environment that has collectively fostered job creation and attracted diverse industries to the Washington region.

“This achievement reflects our dedicated efforts to create a thriving economy in Prince George’s County,” said David Iannucci, president and CEO of the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation. “We have worked tirelessly to attract businesses, support local entrepreneurship, and create a skilled workforce that meets the evolving demands of the job market.”

The period of growth in the county has seen a wide range of industries set up. Those industries include technology, health care, education, and service sectors.

County leaders say the recent announcement of the FBI headquarters relocation to Greenbelt will only expand the vertical economic trajectory, bringing jobs, transformation, and investment in the county and the state of Maryland. They point to the 1941 decision by the federal government to build the Pentagon in northern Virginia as an example of the type of transformative economic stimulus that could take place in the county.