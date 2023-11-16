The beginning of November marked municipal elections across Maryland and now that votes are in, results show seasoned and new politicians – some barrier-breaking — will be helping to make decisions across Prince George’s County.

College Park residents voted on Sunday, Nov. 5, and four municipal elections were held in Prince George’s County on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Kofie Bryant Sr., senior pastor of Inspired Life Ministries, stressed the importance of voting in local elections and people knowing the issues affecting their communities.

“Local elections are critically important to my everyday life because decisions made by local elected officials often directly and more immediately impact my day-to-day life compared to decisions made at the federal level,” said Bryant.

“Concerned citizens should remain politically active because decision-makers need to know what issues you are passionate about and where you stand on legislation they are considering enacting,” the pastor continued. “Elected officials often weigh whether or not they will vote for or against legislation based on the amount of citizen’s participation around a pending piece of legislation.”

College Park

In College Park, recently elected Mayor S.M. Fazlul Kabir and Council members Llatetra Brown Esters, Maria Mackie, Denise Mitchell and Susan Whitney went unchallenged.

Council members Jacob Hernandez, Alan Yew, Stuart Adams and John Riggs all retained their seats. Yew was appointed in June following Kabir’s victory in the special election to replace Mayor Patrick Wojahn.

Laurel

For the first time in Laurel’s history, an African American has been elected as Mayor. Ward Two Council member Keith Sydnor defeated four competitors, including Council member At-Large Martin Mitchell and Council member Brencis Smith. Syndor will now lead one of Prince George’s largest towns.

Council members James Kole and Carl DeWalt were reelected.

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory administrator Christine Johnson was elected as the at-large council member. Communications specialist Kyla Clark and driving coach Jeffrey Mills will represent Ward Two on the council.

Upper Marlboro

In Upper Marlboro, circuit court employee Derrick Brooks and Alma Prevatte defeated incumbents Linda Pennoyer and Thomas Hanchett. Pennoyer was first elected in a special election held in May of this year.

Commissioners Sarah Franklin, Charles Colbert and Karen Lott were reelected. The Town Commission picks a president from among their members. Franklin, who received the most votes in the municipal election, is currently serving as president.

Greenbelt

Greenbelt has an unusual voting structure; the top seven candidates to receive votes are elected to the city council, with the top two being elected as mayor and vice mayor.

Mayor Emmett Jordan and Mayor Pro Tempore Kristen Weaver, who were elected in 2021, will again serve in those roles. Incumbent Council member Ric Gordon, Silke I. Pope and Rodney Roberts came in third, fifth and seventh, respectively.

New Council members Danielle McKinney and Jenni Pompi came in fourth and sixth. McKinney is the first African American woman to ever serve on the Greenbelt City Council.

Longtime Council member Judith Davis and former Mayor Colin Byrd did not seek reelection.

Bowie

In Bowie, incumbents won most of their races and Mayor Tim Adams, the first African American mayor in the history of Prince George’s County’s largest town, was reelected with 71.79% of the vote.

All of Bowie’s district-based council members were reelected.

Former Bowie Council member Dennis Brady and Greater Bowie Chamber of Commerce President Wanda Rogers, will serve as the At-Large representatives on the Bowie Council.

Council member Jarryd Hawkins, who was appointed to the Bowie City Council, was defeated and Henri Gardner, the other at-large council member, did not file for reelection.

Incumbent council members Michael Esteve, Dufour Woolfley, Clinton Truesdale and Roxy Ndemadabu were all reelected.

“The city of Bowie is very fortunate to have a list of candidates that ran for office, all of which showed themselves prepared to serve us admirably. All of the candidates in their families deserve credit for making a sacrifice to put their name on the ballot to serve others. I believe the voters in Bowie sent a clear message that they would like to see the city continue its progress, be fiscally conservative, and continue providing the services that our residents have come to expect,” Bowie-based lobbyist Darrell Carrington told The Informer.

“I believe the City of Bowie stands out as a gem throughout the state of Maryland and throughout the country, as a city with purpose, a diverse community, and a city that is in a strong position to continue improving our economic development.”