Sharing updates on economic development strategies, particularly regarding housing and transit, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks delivered her annual State of the Economy Address on June 14.

“I’m honored to be here at the University of Maryland, where Discovery Point will soon be underway to offer 300,000 square feet of new, state-of-the-art office space to our community,” she said. “That’s what progress looks like. These are the kinds of partners who share our vision for a transit-rich, inclusive Prince George’s County.”

In her 2022 announcement, she noted plans for future investments, and this year, she shared progress on some of those efforts. These projects have represented a major part of her economic development strategy.

Some of the projects discussed included the redevelopment of Cheverly Hospital, affordable housing development in New Carrollton, and particularly the Blue Line Corridor’s timeline for growth.

“Some years ago at New Carrollton, some of our partners showed a graphic of what $150,000,000 of investment could do to transform that area into a true transit hub. We saw retail centers and an inviting plaza, a walkable and bikeable social structure, with affordable housing for our residents,” she said. “It was a nice idea: but in two short years, we secured $120,000,000 to turn that image into a completed project.” Alsobrooks continually noted that additional public funding for various projects has opened up additional private investment.

The planned spending to improve the Blue Line Corridor was also of great pride.

“As of this past February, over $750,000,000 in private investment from minority-led partners are taking shape in the Blue Line Corridor, opening up generational wealth for Prince George’s,” said Alsobrooks. “We have well over $1,000,000,000 invested in our corridor already, and we are supporting new investment with an eye on smart and sustainable growth.”

The right of first refusal and other housing programs have created over 2,000 affordable housing units since 2021, and nearly another 1,000 affordable properties are under maintenance or construction currently.

Watch the full video here.

County Council Adopts FY24 Budget

On May 26, the Prince George’s County Council approved a $5.4 billion budget. The FY-2024 budget includes an increase of $318 million, or 6.3% over the prior year’s budget.

The largest portion of general funds (62%) goes to Prince George’s County Public Schools. Nearly 20% of general funds fund law enforcement agencies, with the remaining 18% supporting the rest of county government operations. Increases in funding will bring new firefighters and police, fund anti-flooding measures and help to fill vacancies in County government.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) issued her first budget veto in nearly five years, removing $250,000 from the budget that County Council member Edward Burroughs (D– District 8) had shifted to a program aimed at reducing recidivism among young people.

“Unfortunately, what we have seen is that when people leave the prison system, they come out and they commit more crimes, and programs like this across the country reduced recidivism by over 40%,” said Burroughs.

“Working collaboratively with the Council, I believe that we ultimately provided a budget that ensures we are still making people-centered investments that meet the immediate needs of residents while positioning the County for long-term success,” Alsobrooks wrote of her decision to remove funding for that program in a letter to the council chair.

Bowie Mayor Tim Adams Donates 6 Figures for Public Health

On June 7, Bowie Mayor Timothy Adams and his wife, the Honorable Sheila Tillerson Adams personally donated $100,000 to Luminis Health’s behavioral health services in Prince George’s County.

Tori Bayless, chief executive officer of Luminis Health, and Deneen Richmond, president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, joined members of the Adams family for a ceremonial check presentation inside the new Behavioral Health Pavilion in Lanham.

“Since 2019, Luminis Health, a locally formed health system, has invested $85 million at our Lanham campus, including expanding behavioral health services,” said Richmond. “The Adams’ generosity and commitment to our community warms my heart tremendously. Their financial support will provide access, treatment and programming to Prince Georgians who deserve high-quality care close to home. It is my sincere hope these much needed services will help end the stigma of receiving mental health and substance use treatment.”

This donation will help to fund a new eight-bed addiction services clinic and a substance use disorder treatment program. Additional funding for the project was provided via a $20,000,000 grant by the County Council.

Adams, the first Black Mayor in Bowie’s history, previously ran for Comptroller in the Democratic primary against now-Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

We have previously covered Luminis Health. Read more here.

On June 15, Maryland Reps. Jamie Raskin (D) and Glenn Ivey (D) introduced the Economic Inclusion Civil Rights Act, a bill to protect individuals from racial discrimination and foster economic inclusion.

The Economic Inclusion Civil Rights Act restores and strengthens Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, addressing the erosion of Section 1981’s original guarantees by adopting a motivation test— allowing for disparate impact claims, and expanding protection to a broader array of economic activity. Congress passed Section 1981 to secure the civil rights of Black citizens in the wake of the Civil War. Enacted as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, Section 1981 guarantees all persons the “same right” to make and enforce contracts “as are enjoyed by white citizens.” Under Section 1981, all racial discrimination in the making and enforcing of private and public contracts should be prohibited.

Over time, however, the Supreme Court has chipped away at the ability to adequately enforce and uphold Section 1981.

“I am proud to support the reintroduction of the Economic Inclusion Civil Rights Act. Economic empowerment and opportunity for historically underserved communities is vital to generational wealth. Economic inclusion is a civil right,” said Ivey.

Sen. Cory Booker (D- NJ) also supported the reintroduction of the Economic Inclusion Civil Rights Act.

“Over 155 years ago, Congress enacted Section 1981 to guarantee equal treatment for Black Americans and other communities of color in our economy. However, the Supreme Court’s decades-long pattern of systemically striking down its critical protections has left the law’s promise unfulfilled today,” said Booker. “The Economic Inclusion Civil Rights Act would be an important step toward restoring these protections and addressing the systemic racial discrimination in our nation’s economy. We must ensure that all Americans are afforded the same opportunities to thrive.”

Some of the Senate cosponsors include Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders (I-VT). House cosponsors include New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman, Texas Democrat Al Green, California Democrat Barbara Lee and D.C. Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton.

Color of Change, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the National Urban League are also supporting this legislation.