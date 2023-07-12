On July 8, Congressman Jamie Raskin (D) announced that he would run for reelection in the 8th Congressional District and would not jump into the wide-open Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

“At this moment, I believe the best way for me to make the greatest difference in American politics in 2024 and beyond is this: to run for reelection to the House of Representatives in Maryland’s extraordinary 8th District,” said Raskin in a statement.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Congressman David Trone (D) are viewed as the two strongest candidates, with Montgomery County Councilman At Large Will Jawando (D) also a strong contender. Trone has already sent several mailers to registered Democrats in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County, while Alsobrooks has reportedly raising $1.73 million in her first seven weeks as a candidate.

Alsobrooks Breaks Records in Raising Funds

In the first seven weeks of her candidacy for U.S. Senate, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has broken a record for candidates raising campaign funds, raising $1.73 million in the short time.

“Angela’s $1.73 million opening quarter is more than any statewide candidate in Maryland has ever raised in their first quarter and she did so in just seven weeks,” wrote Alsobrooks campaign manager Dave Chase in a recent memo.

“In fact, Angela’s opening seven weeks is the largest fundraising number any statewide candidate has posted in a non-election year quarter. Angela’s first report also tops the opening fundraising quarters of a number of well-known national Senate races including now Senators Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, Tammy Duckworth, Ben Ray Lujan, and Peter Welch as well as well-known candidates Cheri Beasley, Sara Gideon, and Theresa Greenfield,” Chase said.

“Pacing ahead of multiple candidates who went on to raise $40 [million plus] demonstrates Angela’s fundraising prowess and solidifies that she will be well-funded in this race,” the campaign manager further noted.

Raskin previously defeated Trone in the 2016 election for the 8th District, the most expensive House race in American history up to that time.

Gov. Moore Announces New Medicaid Benefits

On July 3, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced the introduction of new Medicaid benefits to expand pregnancy care coverage, support interventions for community violence prevention, and increase access to care for certified peer recovery services.

“These new benefits will help improve the well-being of Maryland Medicaid participants and contribute to the overall health of Maryland communities,” said Moore. “The new benefits mark a significant milestone in Medicaid’s ongoing efforts to ensure accessible and inclusive health care for all Marylanders.”

The Healthy Babies initiative will provide comprehensive pregnancy and postpartum coverage to eligible individuals, regardless of their U.S. citizenship status. Under this initiative, applicants will be eligible for the same Medicaid benefits package available to other pregnant individuals, including physical and behavioral health services and dental and prescription drug coverage without copays.

Applicants will receive four months of postpartum coverage. Maryland Medicaid may also assist in covering health care expenses incurred during pregnancy or the four-month postpartum period in the three months prior to application.

To qualify, applicants must be pregnant or have recently given birth, reside in Maryland, and meet specific income limits.

“Prenatal and postnatal care is critical to the parent’s and baby’s health,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott. “The Maryland Department of Health is proud to provide these services.”

The Maryland Medicaid Administration also introduced the Community Violence Prevention Coverage program, which will cover services including mentorship, conflict mediation, crisis intervention, referrals to certified or licensed health care professionals or social services providers, patient education and screening services for victims of violence. Maryland is the second state to receive approval for this program.

Maryland Medicaid also launched two new opportunities for Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS) and expanded its provider base to increase access to care.

CPRS, who provide substance use disorder services at federally qualified health centers, opioid treatment programs or community-based substance use disorder programs licensed by the Behavioral Health Administration, may be reimbursed by Medicaid for offering these services and helping people to recover from addiction.

“These expanded benefits will work to improve population health, providing individuals with enhanced access to vital health care services and support,” said Deputy Secretary of Health Care Financing and Medicaid Director Ryan Moran. “We encourage Marylanders to reach out and take advantage of these services.”

For more information about Medicaid benefits and programs, go to health.maryland.gov/mmcp.

Delegate Kent Roberson Officially Appointed

Kent Roberson, the former Chair of the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee, was officially appointed as Delegate on May 30. He represents the 25th Legislative District, a central county district that stretches from Mitchellville to Clinton and Temple Hills . This district is also represented by Senator Melony Griffith (D) and Delegates Nick Charles (D) and Karen Toles (D).

The Frederick Douglass alum and ordained minister was appointed following the resignation of former Black Caucus Chairman Darryl Barnes, who is now a lobbyist alongside Gerry Evans. Barnes supported Roberson for the appointment, and Roberson was unanimously nominated for the appointment by the Central Committee. In previous election cycles, Roberson ran for both Delegate and Board of Education.

“As a newcomer to the General Assembly I’m grateful that I do not bring inexperience,” said Roberson in an interview with The Informer.

“I’ve previously served as a staffer for a Maryland Delegate, as well as a former Chair for the Prince George’s Democratic Central Committee. These experiences have helped me know who the key legislators are in the state, as well as understanding how to work with individuals to achieve an agreed upon goal,” Roberso continued. “I also work full-time in federal relations, where I track congressional legislation. This role allows me to know what relevant legislation can be incorporated at the state level.”

Roberson said his main goal for next is to “listen and learn.” He will serve on the Ways and Means Committee, alongside Delegate Charles.

“Although I have legislative goals of my own, I believe it’s important to observe what discussions are already taking place in Annapolis, and what is most important to the constituents of District 25, Prince George’s County, and the State of Maryland,” he said.

Roberson’s replacement to chair the Central Committee is Antwan Brown.