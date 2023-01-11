Former D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine has joined the board of DXC Technology Co., of Ashburn, Va., one of the Washington, D.C., area’s largest public companies and a member of the Fortune 500.

Racine, 60, the District’s first elected attorney general, served in that capacity from 2015-2023.

The company announced Racine and former U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez new board membership on Jan. 5. Racine will serve on the board’s nominating/corporate governance committee. Mike Salvino, the chairman of DXC’s board, welcomed both men saying “they bring proven leadership abilities and valuable experience to our board, and our management team is looking forward to working with both of them.”

Racine serves on the board of directors of Safe Harbor Financial, a financial services technology firm that serves the regulated cannabis industry. He has served as president of the National Association of Attorneys General. Practicing law, he has worked for the D.C. Public Defender Service, as an associate counsel in the Clinton White House and trying criminal and civil cases for private law firms. While at Venable LLP, he became the first Black managing partner of a top-100 U.S. law firm.