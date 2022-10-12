Collective Courage: A History of African American Cooperative Economic Thought and Practice

Jessica Gordon Nembhard

In Collective Courage, Jessica Gordon Nembhard chronicles African American cooperative business ownership and its place in the movements for Black civil rights and economic equality. Not since W. E. B. DuBois Economic Co-operation Among Negro Americans in 1907 has there been a full-length, nationwide study of African American cooperatives. Collective Courage extends that story into the twenty-first century and includes the experiences of DuBois, A. Philip Randolph, the Ladies’ Auxiliary to the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, Nannie Helen Burroughs, Fannie Lou Hamer, Ella Jo Baker, and the Black Panther Party. Adding the cooperative movement to Black history results in a retelling of the African American experience, with an increased understanding of African American collective economic agency and grassroots economic organizing.

Do I Look Like an ATM?: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Financially Responsible African American Children

Sabrina Lamb

Youth financial education is an urgent issue, and author Sabrina Lamb believes that African American parents first must reeducate themselves about finances to make sure the next generation does not fall into the spending trap that can be a family legacy. The lack of a healthy financial education has generational impact, causing families to be financially vulnerable, squander financial resources, and fail at wealth accumulation. With step-by-step advice and exercises for parents and young people, Do I Look Like an ATM? sets out to establish new financial behavior so children will avoid the personal economic problems that have plagued the culture. The book guides parents through self-examination of their financial habits. By performing the exercises in this book and having candid discussions, parents can, together with their children, become engaged citizens in the world of money.

The Hidden Cost of Being African American: How Wealth Perpetuates Inequality

Thomas M. Shapiro

Over the past three decades, racial prejudice in America has declined significantly and many African American families have seen a steady rise in employment and annual income. But alongside these encouraging signs, Thomas Shapiro argues in The Hidden Cost of Being African American, fundamental

accounts, stocks, bonds, home equity, and other investments. Shapiro reveals how the lack of these family assets along with continuing racial discrimination in crucial areas like homeownership dramatically impact the everyday lives of many black families, reversing gains earned in schools and on jobs, and perpetuating the cycle of poverty in which far too many find themselves trapped.

Economics in One Lesson: The Shortest and Surest Way to Understand Basic Economics

Henry Hazlitt

With over a million copies sold, Economics in One Lesson is an essential guide to the basics of economic theory. A fundamental influence on modern libertarianism, Hazlitt defends capitalism and the free market from economic myths that persist to this day. Economic commentators across the political spectrum have credited Hazlitt with foreseeing the collapse of the global economy which occurred more than 50 years after the initial publication of Economics in One Lesson. Hazlitt’s focus on non-governmental solutions, strong — and strongly reasoned — anti-deficit position, and general emphasis on free markets, economic liberty of individuals, and the dangers of government intervention make Economics in One Lesson every bit as relevant and valuable today as it has been since publication.

Economic Literacy: Basic Economics with an Attitude

Frederick S. Weaver

Economic Literacy: Basic Economics with An Attitude explains the logic, language, and worldview of economic theory while maintaining the engaging and accessible style that has made earlier editions so successful. While covering the fundamentals of the discipline, the author also includes a wide range of new material focusing on the structure, causes and results of the ‘Great Recession’. From microeconomics and macroeconomics to the composition of international and domestic economies, Economic Literacy also makes the key distinction between economics as an academic discipline and the economy as a practical reality. Using this approach, readers will be enabled to understand both current affairs and professional economics literature, making this book uniquely beneficial for students both practically and theoretically.