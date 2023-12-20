Raising Cane’s Coming to Forestville in Early 2024

Raising Cane’s, a relatively new fast food chain with an emphasis on chicken tenders and quality customer service, is soon coming to Prince George’s. A Forestville location has been selected and already has the company branding, including the “One Love” slogan on site.

No specific date was noted at the site or online regarding the opening, although hiring has already started. Google lists Feb. 6 as the opening date for the business.

There are currently five Raising Cane’s in Maryland, with the Gambrills location the closest currently in operation. Another will open in Union Station’s food court on Jan. 9.

The first Raising Cane’s in Maryland opened in January 2023 and the brand has focused on rapid expansion without franchising.

Lanham Hospital Adds OBGYN Services

Luminis Health, a medical center in Lanham not far from DuVal High School, was approved for a $300 million medical pavilion on Dec. 14. This funding will expand their labor and delivery center, a critical need as Prince George’s has a maternal mortality rate 50% higher than the national average and eight out of ten expecting mothers deliver their child outside of the county.

The new medical pavilion will include two floors for labor, delivery and women’s health. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with the hopes of being finished by 2028. Approximately 2,000 babies are expected to be delivered in this hospital annually once complete.

“Currently, there are fewer than 50 obstetric beds in the entire County,” said Luminis’ media strategist Justin McLeod. “The data shows there is a clear need for these types of services in Prince George’s County. Luminis Health believes strongly that residents should have safe, high-quality care close to home. For example, a significant amount of mothers leave Prince George’s County to deliver their babies at other system hospital at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.”

Prince George’s County District 7 Council member Krystal Oriadha (D- District 7) was greatly appreciative of what this new hospital will mean for County residents. Oriadha recently gave birth to her first child, Ezra, after suffering unfortunate health complications during her pregnancy.

“I was one to say I had a hard pregnancy like a lot of women of color, especially my age. I didn’t feel seen or heard. They didn’t register that I was really in pain and so I ended up being 10 hours of active labor and they didn’t know it and so it was traumatic,” said Oriadha. “We’re building a facility right here in Prince George’s County, where it has a high number of women of color, especially Black women. We have to ensure that the quality of services here and the training matches that.”

State Trooper Khan Alleges Discrimination, Retaliation In Removal

A former Trooper of the Year is alleging discrimination and retaliation that led to him being removed from his position. Kashef Khan led the Maryland State Police’s (MSP) Forestville barrack in DUI enforcement in 2019, arresting 132 impaired drivers and was awarded as Trooper of the Month for his barrack eleven times that year, receiving praise from leadership for his efforts.

In an exclusive interview with The Informer, Khan alleged this began after he declined a volunteer assignment. He claims that the officers who investigated a DUI arrest lied under oath, which has been looked into by the Office of the Attorney General.

He is requesting that state leaders assist him to be reinstated within the MSP and to overhaul the Internal Affairs process.

His allegations come while the U.S. Department of Justice investigates the state police and a federal lawsuit is underway relating to discrimination within the Maryland State Police.

“I want state leaders to ask the MSP to reinstate me, issue a statewide apology for my wrongful termination and promise me no further retaliation once back on job,” said Khan. “I want state leaders to disband MSP’s Internal Affairs division and form another section who has checks and balances and MSP should place policies in place where IA won’t be used as a weaponizing section against innocent troopers.”

The Maryland State Police told The Informer that retaliation for reporting discrimination goes against department policy.

“Per Department policy, any form of retaliation for reporting discrimination, harassment or gender bias will not be tolerated,” said the Maryland State Police’s Office of Media Communications in an email regarding the removal of Khan from his position. “Threats or acts of retaliation against witnesses reporting, testifying, or supporting a complaint of discrimination, harassment or gender bias are prohibited. Acts of retaliation will result in disciplinary action as appropriate and may include termination.”

Khan recently spoke on a podcast here.