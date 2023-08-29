The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture celebrates its seventh anniversary in September with a diverse set of programming including the National Endowment for the Humanities 2023 Jefferson Lecture in the Humanities, which will be delivered by former Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons.

Simmons, who also has served as president of Smith College and Brown University, will speak on Sept. 26 at the museum’s Heritage Hall from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. in person and online.

Simmons’ lecture is free and open to the public, but registration is required. The event will be streamed on neh.gov and on the museum’s streaming services.

The series — “Through the Window and into the Mirror: Narratives of African American STEM Professionals” — continues with a conversation with Ronald S. Gamble Jr., an award-winning Afro-Latino theoretical astrophysicist, STEM educator and visual artist. Gamble’s presentation will take place on Friday from 2 p.m.-3 p.m., will be online, and is free but registration is required.

Throughout September, visitors can participate in tours, including the Afrofuturism Tour series, Black Future Spotlights Tour series, and the Defending Freedom, Defending Freedom Highlights Tour. More details are available on the museum’s website.