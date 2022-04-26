On Sunday, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni held bilateral talks on a number of issues including regional peace, stability and cooperation, The New Times Rwanda reported.

The talks occurred on the sidelines of the 48th birthday celebrations of Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander of the Land Forces in the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), an event that Kagame specifically traveled to attend in Uganda. It’s the first time in more than four years that Kagame has visited the neighboring country.

The development is another significant step towards the normalization of the relations between the two states, a cause that has recently seen progress, where earlier this year Kainerugaba traveled to Rwanda and met with Kagame, a move that culminated in the reopening of the Gatuna border which had been closed for almost three years as a result of the poor relations between the two countries.

Upon his arrival at the Ugandan State House in Entebbe, Kagame was received by Major General Jim Muhwezi, Uganda’s Security Minister and Lt. Gen. Kainerugaba. Later in the evening, he attended a State Banquet hosted by his counterpart President Yoweri Museveni at the State House in honor of the birthday celebrations of Kainerugaba.

Kagame last visited Uganda in March 2018 when he met with Museveni for several hours as the two addressed issues of mutual interest including; railway connections, power supply lines, air transport operations and security between the two countries and the region. The time that followed was marred by poor relations between the two states – something which arguably hindered visits between the two heads of state until this year.