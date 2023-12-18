Sam P.K. Collins, a longtime Washington Informer staff writer, was featured in The Washington City Paper’s (WCP) 11th annual “People Issue.”

According to WCP this year’s list was “a celebration of the folks working to make D.C. a better place.” In addition to Collins, those featured included Keyonna Jones, executive director of the Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center; Lisa Burton, leader of the D.C. chapter of Moms of Black Boys United (MOBB United); Karen Ann Daniels, The Folger Theatre artistic director and director of programming; and Matt Green, co-founder and lead captain at District Running Collective.

Over his 12 years with The Informer, Collins has served in various capacities including as editor of the Washington Informer Bridge and most notably as a staff writer covering education and politics in the nation’s capital.

“I’m grateful and humbled by The Washington City Paper’s acknowledgment of my work. It’s a testament to The Washington Informer’s power as a platform of choice for Black Washingtonians,” said Collins.

“It’s a full circle moment for me, a D.C. native of Grebo and Bassa descent, who always wanted to carve out a niche in the journalism world and tell our people’s unique stories. I wouldn’t have been able to fulfill that call without a few bumps along the way, my Pan-African consciousness, and a consistent working relationship with The Washington Informer,” he said. “That being said, I want to recognize Denise Rolark Barnes for her leadership and confidence in my abilities. I also want to thank the late [former Washington Informer Editor] Denise W. Barnes for helping me strengthen my mastery of news writing and reporting. I know she’s smiling on me from above.”