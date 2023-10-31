The Rev. Dr. Sandra Butler-Truesdale, a native Washingtonian and passionate lover of music, died on Oct. 28. She was 83.

As the founder and chair of DC Legendary Musicians, Inc. (DCLM), Butler-Truesdale was dedicated to preserving, protecting and promoting the artistic legacies of Washington, D.C.’s professional musicians. Her contributions to the DMV’s vibrant music scene were numerous. The mission of DCLM demonstrated her profound respect and commitment to the musicians of her city.

She held significant roles in various cultural institutions, including serving as a member of the Howard Theatre Board and as chairperson of the Howard Theatre Community Committee. Her voice was familiar to many in the D.C. area as a programmer, writer and producer for WPFW Radio (89.3 FM), notably on shows like “Don’t Forget the Blues” and “Jazz Stories.”

Frank Smith, founder and CEO of the African American Civil War Memorial and Museum, reflected on her impact, saying, “Somehow, you think people like Sandra will never pass away. They’re just a legacy that goes on forever, especially in the jazz on U Street. I‘m sad to hear about her passing.”

Butler-Truesdale was recognized as a D.C. music historian and worked alongside iconic musicians, including Ray Charles and James Brown. Her dedication was unwavering in her commitment to documenting the history of music in the DMV area.

Beyond just chronicling, she served as a fierce advocate and community organizer, continuously supporting local music and artists.

Among her many accomplishments, Butler-Truesdale co-authored the notable book, “Washington DC, Jazz.”

Butler-Truesdale’s family will be honoring her legacy at the Kennedy Center on Nov. 15, on the eve of what would have been her 84th birthday. Guests are asked to wear all white.