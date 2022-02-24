The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) plans to offer virtual programs for all ages focusing on women’s history and influence.

Constance Baker Motley, the first Black female U.S. federal judge, will be the subject of a book discussion at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in March. (Wikipedia).

The museum will feature a book discussion with author Tomiko Brown-Nagin on “Civil Rights Queen” on March 29 from 7-8 p.m., the first major biography of Constance Baker Motley, an activist lawyer who became the first Black woman appointed to the federal judiciary and one of the nation’s most influential judges. The museum will also host a film discussion featuring “Unapologetic” on March 21 from 7-8 p.m. about a POV documentary directed by Ashley O’Shay that follows abolitionists Janae Bonsu and Bella BAHHS into the world of queer feminist activism, starting with efforts to get justice in the murder of Rekia Boyd in 2012.

This March is the bicentennial of the birth of Harriet Tubman, the famed abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad. Tubman’s story can be seen in several exhibits in the museum.

From their home, the public can see several digitized objects and stories on the museum’s website and learn more about Tubman’s legacy through its Searchable Museum website.

During Women’s History Month, the museum’s social media channels start their social campaign #HiddenHistory, which highlights the lesser-known stories and impact of Black women. This year, the campaign highlights women in the arts especially those from the past and across different disciplines of art juxtaposed with their contemporaries, bridging the past to the present.

The museum’s virtual programming includes:

*Black was the Ink with author Michelle Coles: Using Fiction to Investigate Reconstruction with its Legacies. March 1 at 6 p.m. ET

*STEM Workshop: Inside the Mind of Margaret Collins, “The Termite Lady”. March 8 from 4-6 p.m. ET.

*NMAAHC Kids: Classroom Connections. March 8, 10,22 and 24, 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. and 1:30-2:15 p.m. ET.

*Digital Docent Roundtable: “Reckoning: Protest. Defiance. Resilience.”

March 14; 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m. ET

*Through the African American Lens: Attica.

March 15; 7-8 p.m. ET.

*Sharing Your Story: Navigating the Community Curation Platform with Maya Rhodan. March 16; 12-1 p.m. ET.

*2022 NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert. March 31; 10:30 p.m. ET.

Registration is recommended for the programs. For more information, visit nmaahc.si.edu .