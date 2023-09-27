In the heart of the bustling city of Columbia, South Carolina, Stephen K. Benjamin’s journey began, rooted in a legacy that traversed from the Southern soil to the urban landscape of New York City. Born and raised in the vibrant neighborhood of South Jamaica, Queens, Benjamin’s early years were steeped in the ideals of civil rights, a torch passed down from generations before him.

After dedicating himself to pursuing justice through law school, Benjamin found himself drawn back to South Carolina. There, he absorbed lessons that ignited a fire within. In an interview at the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s (NNPA) studios in Washington, Benjamin recounted that his formative years gave him a profound understanding of the foundations of government – the three branches, the vital fourth estate, and the indispensable role played by civil society, which he called the fifth estate.

“We make sure that issues are addressed, and we serve not just folks who share the president and vice president’s agenda and success,” Benjamin insisted. “We listen to the community’s ideas, hopes, and dreams, and even give constructive criticism back to the White House.”

As the White House director of the Office of Public Engagement and senior adviser to President Joe Biden, Benjamin is the bridge between the people and the highest echelons of power. He’s also aware of the rhetoric about Biden’s age, the president’s relationship with the vice president, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ abilities.

“Age is one of [Biden’s] superpowers,” Benjamin asserted. “With age comes wisdom and experience. The good thing about experience is that you have to go through something. I would take a 53-year-old Stephen Benjamin over a 23-year-old Stephen Benjamin every day just because of experience, and there’s no more experienced president in the history of our country than Joe Biden. Experience and wisdom counts, and come the next election, people are going to want that same stability, character and experience of Joe Biden.”

Benjamin noted some of the more pressing decisions a president must make, and he believes one of the best made by Biden was choosing Harris as second-in-command.

“If God would ever call him to glory, Biden had to determine who would lead the nation,” Benjamin said. “Who has the experience, character, credibility, and emotional intelligence to take the country to the next level? That is Kamala Harris. Biden made that decision. Their connection is real, their partnership is genuine. They work together every single day.”

Benjamin called his tenure as the three-term mayor of Columbia, spanning nearly 12 years, a privilege, and a blessing, one that also made him as the city’s first Black mayor. It was a position that endowed him with the power of proximity, which compelled him to be present and accessible to his constituents at every turn — in church on Sundays, at the post office, in the library, and even at traffic lights. That local governance experience, he believes, bestowed upon him not only the ability to navigate the intricacies of public office but also the emotional intelligence required to truly uplift and empower people.

In Washington, Benjamin joined Biden and Harris’ commitment to shattering the shackles of Reaganomics, championing instead the ideology of Bidenomics, a transformational approach that advocates for an economy built from the bottom up, with a laser focus on working families and providing a tangible path to the middle class for all.

“The president has focused on working families and making sure that everyone has a real pathway to the middle class,” Benjamin stated. “By doing that, it means that we had to take significant steps to change the trajectory of this nation.”

Benjamin said that Biden-initiated legislation and executive orders have led to investing in smart infrastructure, ensuring broadband, and seizing control of the supply chain so as not to rely on Asia or others. He said under the current administration’s policies, the nation’s debt has been cut by more than $1 trillion.

“We are kicking butts and taking names,” Benjamin declared. “This is all about making sure that our families are sustained, and workers have the ability to make sure their children have a better future. The impact of Bidenomics is working.”

He also championed Biden and Harris’ commitment to diversity, which is mirrored in the appointments to the federal bench, where a third of their appointees have been African Americans. The appointment of more Black women to federal appeals courts than all previous presidents combined also underscores the administration’s influence in shaping the judiciary for future generations.

“It’s a special moment serving the United States of America. It’s exciting,” Benjamin declared. “We are the most diverse administration in history. The president made a commitment to equity, and the Biden-Harris administration represents the best of America. I’m looking forward to taking the next steps.”