Summer is fast approaching, which means plenty of barbecues, pool days, and family vacations! However, amidst the summer fun, it’s easy to become busy and forget to prioritize our emotional wellness. Emotional wellness refers to how well people can handle life’s challenges and adapt to change.1 Limiting stress is critical to having emotional wellness, which is important for overall health.

Here are some key strategies to help reduce stress at any age:

Stay active. Physical activity releases feel-good endorphins and other natural brain chemicals that can improve your well-being. Consider going to the gym, joining a workout class, or taking short walking breaks several times a day. Any form of physical activity is a powerful tool for channeling stress.

Physical activity releases feel-good endorphins and other natural brain chemicals that can improve your well-being. Consider going to the gym, joining a workout class, or taking short walking breaks several times a day. Any form of physical activity is a powerful tool for channeling stress. Get quality sleep. Often, we sacrifice sleep to fit in everything we want to do in our day, but sleep is how our brain and body recharge. Take steps to make sure you regularly get a good night’s sleep. Adults should sleep at least seven hours each night, while teenagers should average between eight and 10 hours. 2

Often, we sacrifice sleep to fit in everything we want to do in our day, but sleep is how our brain and body recharge. Take steps to make sure you regularly get a good night’s sleep. Adults should sleep at least seven hours each night, while teenagers should average between eight and 10 hours. Connect with others. Social connections powerfully impact our health, and it’s important to maintain healthy relationships with supportive friends and family. If you’re feeling stressed, don’t isolate yourself — friendship and laughter can instantly make you feel better.

Social connections powerfully impact our health, and it’s important to maintain healthy relationships with supportive friends and family. If you’re feeling stressed, don’t isolate yourself — friendship and laughter can instantly make you feel better. Nourish your body. A healthy diet can help you think clearly and feel more alert. It’s important to eat well and nourish your body with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Avoid unhealthy habits such as drinking alcohol, smoking, or using illegal substances.

A healthy diet can help you think clearly and feel more alert. It’s important to eat well and nourish your body with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Avoid unhealthy habits such as drinking alcohol, smoking, or using illegal substances. Take time for you. Allow time or space to rest or do something that makes you happy. Be mindful of yourself and accept that it’s OK to say no if you are feeling overwhelmed and have too much on your plate.

Allow time or space to rest or do something that makes you happy. Be mindful of yourself and accept that it’s OK to say no if you are feeling overwhelmed and have too much on your plate. Seek counseling. Sometimes, stress may be too much to handle on your own. Counseling or therapy can help you identify stress triggers and learn new coping methods.3 Once you know where your stress is coming from, it can be easier to deal with.

It also can be helpful to reframe your thinking about stress itself.4 Stress is the human body’s natural response to pressure, and stress responses, such as faster heart rate and breathing, evolved to improve performance in stressful situations.

Remind yourself that stress is normal and everyone faces stress in their lives. However, the key is knowing how to manage stress so that it doesn’t take a toll on physical and mental health. These tips can help you restore calm, feel more in control, and help maintain your emotional wellness all summer.

Join our MOVEment!

There are many ways to improve your mental wellness, and AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia (DC) has programs that can help you achieve your goals.

Emotional support via text allows you to text with a coach any time you need it, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can receive support for challenges big or small, such as anxiety, trouble sleeping, relationship problems, grief, pain, and life transitions.

If you are 21 or older, use Ginger. Download the Ginger App from Google Play™ or the Apple App Store®. In the app, tap Get Started, then tap Verify with name, DOB, and ZIP code. Follow the instructions sent to your inbox.

Enrollees ages 13 – 20 should text 886-886 and use referral code “AmeriHealth” during enrollment to start texting with a MindRight support coach now.

AmeriHealth Caritas DC also offers fitness classes through the Active&Fit® program. With Active&Fit, you can join live virtual classes, watch workout videos on your own time, and even get a gym membership. Like all of AmeriHealth Caritas DC’s benefits, there is no cost for enrollees to participate in the Active&Fit program. For more information and to join our MOVEment, visit the AmeriHealth Caritas DC Healthy Living Classes webpage.

Find us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/amerihealthdc.

Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/amerihealthcaritasdc.

Find us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/amerihealthcaritasdc

The information in this article is to help you learn more about this topic. It is not to take the place of your health care provider. If you have questions, talk with your healthcare provider. If you think you need to see your healthcare provider because of something you have read in this information, please contact your healthcare provider. Never stop or wait to get medical attention because of something you have read in this material.

Sources:

“Emotional Wellness Toolkit,” National Institutes of Health,

https://www.nih.gov/health-information/emotional-wellness-toolkit

“How Much Sleep Do I Need?” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

https://www.cdc.gov/sleep/about_sleep/how_much_sleep.html

“Stress Relievers: Tips to Tame Stress,” Mayo Clinic,

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/stress-relievers/art-20047257

“How to Relieve Stress: A Six-Step Plan to Feeling Good,” John Hopkins Medicine,

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/how-to-relieve-stress-a-6-step-plan-to-feeling-good

All images are used under license for illustrative purposes only. Any individual depicted is a model