It isn’t every day that can one find New Orleans chef Isaac Toups serving liver moose with red onion marmalade next to D.C. chef Reid Shilling, who prepared deviled eggs that were as good as anything grandma could make.

But both executive chefs stood shoulder to shoulder under a tent in Franklin Square Sunday afternoon during the D.C. stop of Taste of the Nation culinary event series, in which hundreds spent $95 each to sample fine foods and raise thousands to fight childhood hunger.

“Being that I am Cajun and have a French background, I brought chicken liver moose with red onion marmalade,” said Toups, owner of Toup’s Meatery in New Orleans.

Sporting a Cajun accent, Toups said coming to D.C. and taking part in Taste of the Nation was special and easier than competing on the Bravo TV show ‘Top Chef.”

“Here, children in the greatest country in the world are going without food — it’s a travesty and I won’t stand for it,” Toups said. “Back at Meatery, we fed everybody — we fed the kids, we fed the adults.”

Pamela Taylor, spokesman for No Kids Hungry, which sponsored the event, said, “In D.C. as well as across the nation one in six kids are facing hunger. it is so important that they start their day with a healthy breakfast and a healthy lunch. That’s why these programs are so important.”

This year’s event was held in the newly renovated Franklin Park in downtown D.C., featuring culinary creations of bite-size fare, craft cocktails and delectable desserts crafted by celebrated chefs and mixologists.

Taste of the Nation, a national organization with $100 million budget, is supported by a number of organizations that include Citi, Sysco, Food Network, Kimpton and OpenTable.

Guest chefs included Matt Bell (Nashville, Tenn.), Timon Balloo (Miami), Brittanny Anderson (Richmond, Va.) and Gin Hall of Fame Mixologist Natasha Bahrami (St. Louis).

Featured restaurants included All-Purpose, Bourbon Steak DC, Buffalo and Bergen, Captain Cookie, Cranes, Destino, Hiraya, Ice Cream Jubilee, Jackie, La Famosa, Metzger Bar & Butchery, Moon Rabbit, Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar, Preservation Biscuit Company, Queen Mother’s, Queen’s English, RASA, Ruthie’s All Day, Shilling Canning Company, Silver & Sons BBQ and Taco Bamba.

Shilling, owner of Shilling Canning Company at the Washington Navy Yard, said, “this event is great because it raises money for food desert awareness.

“Kids don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” he said.

Chef Rock Harper, owner of Queen Mother’s Restaurant in Arlington, Virginia, served fried chicken salad at the event. In addition to specializing in fried chicken, Harper talked about his business concept.

“Queen Mother’s was built on serving smiles, building community, and honoring culture … to get people to empower themselves economically,” Harper said. “We hire people from the community exclusively.”

One such hire, Alonzo Bradshaw, 28, said the event had a special meaning for him.

“I have been hungry,” Bradshaw said. “It was hard for my mother to raise two children as a single mother. We didn’t have a lot of lavish meals.”

Bradshaw learning to be a chef is a great job.

“It means a lot because I love to create,” he said. “When you feed somebody, and they have a smile on their face, it brings joy.”