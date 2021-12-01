The Grinch Brings Joy to Children and Adults Alike

The first live performance at D.C.’s National Theatre since March 2020 had to be a surefire hit.

And Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” certainly hits the mark, providing laughter, joy and delight for “kids from one to 92.”

Since the production left the Broadway stage after a two-year stint and began to tour across the U.S., more than 2.1 million people of all ages have witnessed the heartwarming holiday musical.

Some of the music, which many may remember from the televised version of the story, never grows old. Who doesn’t love hearing “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” sung by a haunting bass soloist?

And then there’s “Welcome Christmas,” the celebratory tune sung by the city dwellers in Whoville who find a way to enjoy Christmas even without all of the anticipated trappings of the season like toys, towering trees with lights and mounds of delicious food fit for a king or queen.

In the musical version, Max the Dog serves as the narrator for the mean and calculating Grinch who decides to steal Christmas from the Whos.

Why? Because his heart is “two sizes too small,” a way of saying that he’s incapable of love.

But have no fear. With mesmerizing sets, beautiful costumes and brilliant choreography, not to mention a topnotch group of actors whose voices fill the auditorium, Christmas will find its way back to the Whos of Whoville.

It’s a timeless story that many generations have heard or read while paging through the book written by Dr. Seuss. Others have looked forward to seeing the televised version each year during the Christmas season. But with the musical, the characters and the delightful tale become even larger than life – more spectacular and engaging to even someone whose character mimics that of the Grinch.

The show runs for 85 minutes with no intermissions and serves as a perfect holiday outing and gift for anyone regardless of age.

If you haven’t seen “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” there’s still time. The musical runs through Sunday, Dec. 5.

For tickets, go to www.BroadwayAtTheNational.com.