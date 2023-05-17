When met with any physical, mental or emotional stressors, a common practice is to reach out to doctors and potentially consume some form of medication to alleviate ailments. However, spiritual leaders and students of Eastern traditional practices across the world are testifying to the formidable practice of meditation, or mindful breathing to remedy imbalances within the body.

The practice of meditation refers to a host of mental and breathing exercises that focus on mind and body integration to calm the mind and maintain a balance in overall well-being. There are various types of meditation practices including: mental focus on a specific sensation, most typically breathing, or a sound, visual image, or mantra; or the practice of mindfulness which requires maintaining full awareness or attention on the present moment without interfering thoughts and judgments.

“When we sit with sincerity and love in our hearts for God, we become receptive to receive what God sends us from within,” said Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, spiritual leader and head of the Science of Spirituality,.

In efforts to provide concrete evidence of the mental and physical benefits of meditational practices, the National Library of Medicine conducted a study to investigate the use of teacher cueing– such as “compassion cueing”– with the integration of neuroscience education into a meditation program. The study hypothesized the participants would gain enhanced neuropsychological outcomes.

The results proved the practice to be a beneficial technique for the betterment of one’s health.

“Participants demonstrated significant benefits over time, including increased mindfulness and self-compassion, decreased depression, and gains in neuroscience content,” according to the report.

Zelma Chamberlain, National Women’s Retreat coordinator for the Science of Spirituality, explained the meditation center’s choice of an ancillary method that encourages concentration on what is known as the “third, or single eye” in front of us. While many mediational practices use the breath, the Science of Spirituality believes in shutting down all five senses and focusing attention on the “third, single eye,” which cultivates what is explained as an inner realm experience of consciousness.

Approaching her 40th year devoutly practicing meditation, Chamberlain still sits in the lifestyle practice, enjoying the process even more now than when she started. Beyond her mental, and spiritual gains, Chamberlain said she attributes her rather quick, and peaceful recovery process after knee replacement surgery eight years ago to consistent meditation over the years.

“Each time I went through the rehabilitation, and even the surgery itself, I centered myself and I asked that God power that sits within me to manifest itself and heal me as it saw fit. So it’s really about surrender for me, it was about surrender, and I moved through that journey very, very easily,” Chamberlain explained. “I can tell you right now that if anyone were to take my blood pressure– another [challenge] that many in the African American community [battle with]– my blood pressure is always very low. Here again, I sit and focus myself daily. It’s a part of my routine. I meditate in the morning when the world is quiet.”

The Science of Spirituality has over 3,000 meditation centers around the world. The teaching collective believes in spirituality and using focused meditation as a tool to bring about a peacefulness with ourselves.

Chamberlain will accompany the organization during their upcoming event entitled, “Detox the Mind for Lasting Happiness,” slated for May 19, in Arlington, Virginia at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel. The event will feature an open talk conversation with Singh Ji Maharaj, teaching individuals an in-depth experience of meditation directly from the teacher who is a world-renowned spiritual leader and coach.

Chamberlain encourages residents to be sure to join the event in hopes to spread awareness of the practice that many believe to be life-changing.

“Meditation has been the core of knowing myself, and finding an inner peace and way of life that brings about peace for me,” Chamberlain said.