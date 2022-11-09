Now that you’ve voted this week, let me remind you of the impact of your one vote. Democracy is on the line. Seriously! Yet, I see signs of this country trying to go back to the past.

How differently do Confederates and Black Union descendants see life today? I recently talked with a North Carolina descendant of Union soldiers and a Caucasian woman who is a Texas descendant of Confederate soldiers. We met on a cruise ship during my birthday, where we honored family members with birthdays in May. The ship was leaving the port at Galveston, Texas, and made several stops in Mexico.

The Caucasian woman of retirement age was kind and friendly as could be. She was seated at our breakfast table.

She and her husband are cattle ranchers in Post, Texas, owners of hundreds of thousands of acres. She said, “Post, the cereal guy!” I thought, “Understood! She is a descendant of Mr. Post.” She talked about the heifers and how, though, they are grass-fed. She explained that they may be classified as organic. Still, there is no organic beef because the government requires every cow to get shots to prevent disease.

We chatted about lifestyles and sharing from both sides. It was remarkable!

After a lengthy discussion, she said, “May I ask a question that may be offensive? And if it is, it is not my intention.” Of course, by that time, she had the attention of all four Grant sisters.

The question: “Why do you think there is so much discussion around the Confederate monuments?” After pausing, I said, “I think this is a question for me.”

I added, “Perfect question for [former D.C. Council member] Frank Smith, founder, and director of the African American Civil War Memorial in Washington, D.C.”

Without going into an extended history lesson, I reminded her of the country’s status in pre-Civil War times when slavery in America was the rule and Blacks were not considered human. When animals were fed before Blacks, and so on.

I reminded her how the United States would have been split into two unique and different countries had the Confederates won the war. They did not win, so why celebrate them with flags and monuments? Put that history in books and museums.

She was concerned about how those Confederate families wanted to honor their family members who were wonderful people and loved ones, she said. She shared how sweet, loving, and kind they were.

I’ll never understand why one side can’t genuinely sympathize with the other. Let’s reverse the roles. Suppose my family enslaved people for cleaning, cooking, and working the fields at no cost and with minimal care. As owners, we would make millions of dollars in profits. Not one dollar was paid to my slaves, and my family became very wealthy from this free labor. I and my lifestyle led to the riches of my family today. Why would I want to allow those once enslaved to now rule over me?

On the other hand, I believe it would be pretty difficult — but not impossible — for Confederate supporters to feel sympathy for those once enslaved. In doing so, they would have to believe in God and in loving one another — only then would they experience what life must have been like for enslaved people during those times. Confederate supporters would have to be reminded of the hangings, the beatings, the raping of women and men, and how enslaved people lived their lives daily.

With that type of sympathy, there might be a chance to put this part of our history to rest once and for all! However, with more than 300 candidates on the ballot this week, many have vowed to do things their way, no matter what the voters say.

It is time to pray as well as vote. I hope that every able-bodied Democrat voted on November 8! Love for every man is not what appears to be happening right now. Scripture says, “Proverbs 14:21, “Whoever despises his neighbor is a sinner, but blessed is he who is generous to the poor.” Proverbs 14:31 Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him.