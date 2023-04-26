Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. — Hebrew 11:37, ESV

This week I’m pleased to share with you the second principle. The topic is “Faith.”

Though you’ve read my reflections on the subject of faith often in this column, please understand what I’ve learned. It helped me in my thinking process, and it will help you, too.

During the 20 years of research compiled by Napoleon Hill, he traveled across America interviewing successful leaders, and couldn’t emphasize enough the need to have faith.

In his book, he reminds us of how he had absolute faith that his own son, born without ears, would indeed hear someday, and though it was many years later, it worked, Mr. Hill’s son did hear, even though he was born without any ears.

The Heavenly Father has said in His word, “My peace I give you.” When you worry about tomorrow, you’re not operating in faith, and you don’t have peace.

All we have, ladies and gentlemen, is one day at a time. What we do today will shape our tomorrow.

Do you want more of the same? Then keep doing what you’ve always done, and you will keep getting what you’ve always gotten. It’s called insanity.

Those without faith are very much like the mouse in the story “Who Moved My Cheese.” Pick up a copy and read it several times. You might see yourself.

When one mouse realized all of his cheese was gone, he went into a state of shock and disbelief. He cried, pouted and had temper tantrums, determined to find out why things went wrong. Some such instances for many of us include getting laid off from a job, losing one’s wife or husband, getting evicted, car getting snatched — the list could go on forever!

Do you hem and haw, feel paralyzed, spend much too much time trying to understand what happened to you? Do you say, “Why me?” Or you might say, “But I was doing so well — now this!”

The other mouse in “Who Moved My Cheese” began to run really quickly when they made the discovery that most of the cheese was gone, was disappearing and was not being replaced. He began immediately looking for new sources of cheese.

He did not waste one moment. Very quickly, he got busy and made attempts to find his way. This mouse knocked, he asked, and he sought in the dark, they went up and down alleyways unfamiliar! It worked for them. That is scriptural.

First, the mouse found a small amount of cheese, just enough to keep him alive and working. He continued to work, and more cheese was found until one day, this busy and active mouse doubled his cheese supply.

I have friends that say I work too much, but once you reprogram your thinking, it’s a new day — you are like a totally new person!

In the Bible, we have many examples of women and men of faith who were willing to give their lives for the faith they had in God. If you look around, you will see many men and women today who are walking by faith and not by sight.

In the book of Job, the Scripture tells us Brother Job’s story of patience and faith. Though he was a very wealthy man, he lost everything he had. He lost thousands of cattle, he lost land; he lost his health, even until most of the flesh had fallen from his bones. In fact, his wife said “why don’t you curse God and die.”

Brother Job said, “Naked I come into the world and naked shall I return. All the days of my appointed time, will I wait until my change come.”

In the end, God rewarded Brother Job for keeping his faith no matter what happened. He got his health and wealth back — in fact, he got double the wealth. What a mighty God we serve.

Believing even when you see absolutely no signs — that is absolute faith!

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.