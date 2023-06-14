This principle teaches us the process of controlling your subconscious mind through auto-suggestion and positive thinking. The subconscious mind works day and night even while we are asleep.

Research that described a success formula during a 20-year period discovered by author Napoleon Hill teaches how one person can achieve success and another not.

In his study, he researched the formula whereby anyone who applies these principles can achieve success beyond their wildest expectations. In this chapter on the subconscious mind, Hill reminds us, get the other 10 principles down to a science first. We must begin utilizing every principle successfully before this principle will kick in.

Hill talks about using your mind to visualize your future as you want it to be. And, he talked about following your hunches — the messages that you get from your subconscious mind. The best way I can describe this chapter is to remind you of how the Holy Spirit works. It is also a reminder of how important it is for us to have faith. You will not visualize your future with confidence if you do not have faith.

The subconscious can be consciously programmed and controlled by the conscious mind. The subconscious mind is the source of insight, intuition, imagination and creativity. Garbage in, garbage out; positive affirmations in, you will begin to see your future through faith.

The subconscious mind is also your direct link to universal consciousness, which is the source of all power and creativity. Amen, it is where the Holy Spirit operates!

Your subconscious mind is accessible only when you learn how to still the hyperactivity of the conscious mind and hear the voice of the Lord speak to you. Meditation is an excellent technique to accomplish this control.

God works in different ways with different people. He spoke in different ways to Adam, Abraham, Moses, Deborah, Samuel, Elijah, Mary and Paul. He speaks in different ways to us today too.

Just as the Holy Spirit decides to give different abilities to different people (1 Corinthians 12:11), He works with us in different ways, because He has different jobs for each person.

The Spirit (subconscious mind) shapes us in different ways, and as a result, we value different goals.

For some people, he speaks subtly, in general principles; for others, he must speak with unmistakable details. Each of us must listen in the way that God has made us, in the way that he chooses to deal with us. The important thing is that we listen — that we are ready and willing to hear what he says. We should be listening for his leadership rather than ignoring it.

One of my personal accounts is when the African American Civil War Memorial was scheduled to be unveiled in about a week. The site was unfinished, yet thousands had hotel rooms, plane tickets from around the world to attend the unveiling.

One night, after leaving my Reeves Center office, God led me to the site. I remember walking throughout the site, lifting my hands and praying that God would bless this site and help me and D.C. Councilman Frank Smith to get the project finished in time, since people were coming from around the world. I will forever remember the communication from God that night. He said into my spirit, “Everything will be just fine!” And it was. People came, the story was broadcast around the world, live on CNN and C-SPAN. It was broadcast on 183 national television stations and 64 local. It made front-page news on most major newspapers, including the Washington Post, New York Times and others.

I tell you, you’ve got to trust God; you’ve got to walk by faith and not by sight. And you’ve got to learn to use this principle called The Subconscious Mind, aka The Holy Spirit! Amen!

