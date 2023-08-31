Welcome to The Washington Informer’s Things to Do, DMV! Here, we feature just a taste of the best events in and around the DMV, which you can always find on the Washington Informer Calendar to guarantee you always know what’s good and your weekends stay lit🔥.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Sisters of the Vine: Black Women Vintners

7 p.m. $22.50

People of the African diaspora have been making wine since the civilizations of ancient Egypt and probably even before. Celebrate modern Black women in viticulture with this six wine tasting featuring female wine-makers of color. Wine will also be available for purchase in limited quantities.

Lil Baby – It’s Only Us Tour

7 p.m. $52+

Not Baby. Not DaBaby. Lil Baby. Also, since the DC Jazz Fest is coming up this weekend, consider this show a palette cleanser.

Friday, Sept. 1

Ward 8 Home Buyer Club- Hosted by MANNA

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free.

It’s only getting more expensive to buy in DC which is why it’s a great idea to take advantage of free homebuyer’s resources from The 11th Street Bridge Park project and Manna Home’s.

DC JazzFest Presents: Gregory Porter

8 p.m. $68.00 to $98.00

With local trio The String Queens (TSQ) opening, multi-Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter will be one of the hottest tickets of The Washington DC Jazz Festival.

Saturday, Aug 26

The Joy of African Movement

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Free with registration

Keep your weekend going strong by revitalizing both your mind and body by engaging in Afro-Brazilian movements, exploring contemporary West African dance, and immersing yourself in Kemetic yoga and meditation.

Rhythm and Beats DC Block Party RnB + AfroBeats

2 p.m. -11 p.m. $35 +

Join some of DC’s top DJ’s and radio hosts including Angie Ange + King Flexxa ft. + Kyle Santillian + DJ Quick Silva, VIBES: Shindig, Miss H.E.R., DJ 59, and DJ Flow for a fun-filled day featuring Amapiano Music, RnB, and AfroBeats. The Chicago show sold out a few weeks ago so don’t think too long!

Sunday, Sept. 2

Comedy Brunch with Joe Clair

2 p.m. $30+

From RapCity to Comic View, Clair has been keeping people in the area and world wide laughing for years. Plus, the DMV comedy icon can also spit a bit, too. The tickets are almost sold out! Don’t miss a living legend.

Rare Essence + Northeast Groovers

10 p.m. $45.00 to $65.00

Speaking of living legends, Rare Essence and The Northeast Groovers have been the heart of the D.C. go-go scene for decades. There’s nothing like dancing your way into Monday morning– particularly when it’s a holiday!

Monday, Sept. 4

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free-$100

The Black AF Day Party

“I was born Black and I live Black!” Enjoy your holiday, with this day party celebrating all things unapologetically Black.

Well, that’s all we have for this week!

Remember you can submit your own events for free through the Washington Informer Calender self-serve portal. See you in the streets!