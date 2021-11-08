Thousands Got COVID at U.S. Hospitals, New Data Shows

More than 10,000 people were infected with the coronavirus in U.S. hospitals last year while on unrelated visits, with many of those cases ending in death, according to new data.

The data from Kaiser Health News showed 21% of the cases that started in hospitals between April and September 2020 resulted in death.

Moreover, the 10,000 figure is likely an undercount, Kaiser said.

As of Monday, the U.S. recorded roughly 47 million coronavirus cases and 755,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, both tops globally, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

However, only about 59% of the U.S. population, or about 193 million people, currently has been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.