Tom Perez, the former secretary of labor during the Obama administration, on Thursday endorsed D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie’s run for one of the two at-large seats on the District’s legislative body.

“I know Kenyan McDuffie very well,” Perez, who ran in the Democratic primary in Maryland for governor earlier this year, said in a video released by the McDuffie campaign. “He was my research assistant when he was in law school and I was proud to have him as a trial attorney at the Civil Rights Division when I led it. Kenyan was a star at DOJ and he has been a star on the D.C. Council, fighting for justice and opportunity for everyone. He gets stuff done.”

McDuffie faces seven other opponents in the Nov. 8 general election, including two of his council colleagues, Anita Bonds a Democrat, and Elissa Silverman, an independent.

He has represented Ward 5 on the council since 2012, but eschewed a reelection bid to run for the city’s attorney general seat. However, the D.C. Board of Elections ruled he didn’t meet the qualifications for the position, a decision later affirmed by the D.C. Court of Appeals.