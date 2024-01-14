Tony Lewis Jr.’s story of marching on the frontlines for reuniting families affected by mass incarceration is proof that change can come with hard work and determination. That’s why, on Dec. 31, the NFL and Washington Commanders presented Lewis Jr. with the Inspire Change Changemaker’s Award.

Tony Lewis Jr. (left) poses with his father Tony Lewis Sr. (Courtesy photo via Instagram)

For years Lewis Jr. has been emphasizing to people – from concerned citizens to the U.S. president – the importance of reducing the sentences of those imprisoned due to the decadeslong government war on drugs. After years of activism, his own father, Tony Lewis Sr., was released from prison.

“On March 20, 2023, my father was released after 34 years of incarceration. He was serving a life sentence and all of the advocacy, all of the support from our community, and the attorney Brittany K. Barnett, all of those things in the pot, led to my dad being released,” the proud son, husband and father told The Informer in a WIN-TV interview.

However, even with his dad home, Lewis, Jr.’s fight for justice and family reunification is far from over.

“Anybody who knows me, knows my work has always been about much more than just my father’s freedom, so we’ve continued to try to raise awareness around mass incarceration and its impacts on families,” he said.

Lewis Jr., who, along with Kevin L. Reeves, authored “Slugg: A Boy’s Life in the Age of Mass Incarceration,” released in 2015, is not new to activism or speaking out against injustices.

For two decades, Lewis Jr. has been a leader in the local and national fight to reunite families. As a young boy, Lewis Jr. was affected by the war on drugs when his father and known kingpin Rayful Edmunds III were arrested in April 1989.

Declared by former President Richard Nixon in 1971, the war on drugs is a U.S. government-led effort to stop the illegal distribution and use of drugs.

In the 1980s, the drug business was lucrative in major cities such as the nation’s capital, and, in turn, the war on drugs was intensifying. By 1989, when Lewis Sr. and Edmunds III were convicted with life sentences, some drug dealers were reportedly generating up to $2 million per week, leading to drug raids, arrests and family separations in D.C. and across the U.S.

According to a Columbia Law Review article “Family Separation Conditions,” as of 2016, more than 5.1 million children had a parent who was incarcerated at some point.

Throughout the years, Lewis Jr. has organized and been part of several marches, such as the Free Tony Lewis Rally, town halls and more in the fight toward justice for separated families.

He’s also been an advocate for giving incarcerated people, returning citizens and even young people second chances. Further, Lewis Jr. works with DC Reengagement Center to assist youth who have dropped out of school with another opportunity to pursue an education.

Even while in prison, Lewis Sr. also spoke out against mass incarceration. Since his release, he has joined in his son’s activism efforts. In the less than 10 months since his dad has been home, the father-son duo has been busy fighting to help people like them.

“We’ve been in schools, we’ve been in colleges, we’ve been in the community, pushing that message of family and positivity,” he said. “And also, [we’ve been] trying to push on the Biden administration to do more around developing a comprehensive clemency initiative that will reunite more families like ours, and so we will continue to do that in 2024.”

Honoring a Changemaker

While he has received multiple honors over the years, including the Steve Harvey/Ford Motor Company “Best Community Leader ” and “Presidential Call to Service” awards, 2023 had some true wins for Lewis. In addition to being honored by his hometown as a “Chagemaker,” on New Year’s Eve, Lewis Jr. has rejoiced in his dad’s freedom and being able to make new memories with his family.

“It’s been like a dream. I mean, all the firsts — holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas. You know, the first time my children have been able to be around my dad in freedom, just all the things. It’s just been incredible,” he said.

The NFL’s “Inspire Change Changemaker’s Award” was a bonus for Lewis Jr. after a successful 2023.

During the Dec. 31 Commander’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, Lewis Jr. received the award. He was also surprised with two free tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.

“We’re talking about icing on the cake,” he said about receiving the Inspire Change Changemakers award, which is bestowed by each NFL team to a person working toward social justice in the community. “For the Commanders to notice me, my lifelong team, and to honor me in this way, it was a total surprise.”

Being able to give back through the honor was the cherry on top for the activist.

“They donated $10,000 in my name to an organization,” he said, before revealing where he contributed the money. “I have a lot of respect for the National Association for the Advancement of Returning Citizens or NARC for short, who does incredible work in the reentry space.”

Chanelle Reynolds, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) programs lead for the Washington Commanders said Lewis Jr. earned this award due to his years of service.

“Tony is a community leader in every sense of the term. For over 20 years, he has proven to be an invaluable member of the Washington, D.C. community,” said “His work providing resources and pathways for individuals who have been incarcerated, as well as establishing support networks for their families is a mission that the Washington Commanders organization is proud to support.”

Activist and fourth-generation Washingtonian Carl Thomas, calls Lewis Jr. a friend. He told The Informer that Lewis Jr.’s Changemaker award is “a win for the District of Columbia at large.”

“Tony represents a dwindling population of truly native Washingtonians, who can sometimes seem marginalized in this new recipe of what a capital city is,” he said. “It’s a blessing to see the Commanders water roots that resemble my own. Congratulations to Tony and his family on this moment’s achievement.”

Lewis Jr. Reflects on MLK and How He Would Fight for Justice Today

Leading into the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s federal holiday, Lewis Jr. reflected on the slain civil rights leader’s valiant justice fight and how he might look at the world today.

“King would encourage us in our communities to love each other. He would encourage the powers that be to create more opportunities to access, to really address poverty, which is, I think, the primary driver of mass incarceration and of crime in general. I know that was one of the pillars for him.”

Adding that “Black people are still the most economically disenfranchised” racial group in the U.S., Lewis Jr. emphasized that addressing economic disparities would be key for King.

“And economic justice, I think, is the thing that Dr. King would fight for the most. And you know, prior to his death, I think that it had become sort of his seminal [work],” he said.

Lewis Jr. also noted King’s passion for peace and considered what his take would be on today’s wars abroad and challenges of violence across communities in D.C. and the U.S.

“I think Dr. King would be speaking out for peace in Gaza and Israel. I think he will ultimately be speaking out about the importance of us stopping violence in our own communities. So the same things he still fought in the late 50s and 60s. I think he will be standing for today. Unfortunately, I think so many of those issues that we think are a part of a bygone era are very present, very present,” the D.C. native and activist said, before also noting King’s anti-Vietnam War stance.

“We’re still seeing war in Israel and Gaza and in Ukraine, so I’m just praying for peace throughout our world.” Lewis Jr. continued. “We all have to live out the dream of Dr. King, and again, find our way, find our peace, and ways to help bring value and bring us together.”