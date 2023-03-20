After serving more than three decades incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense, on the first day of the spring equinox, Tony Lewis Sr. will get to smell the cherry blossoms as a free man.

Tony Lewis Sr. reunites with his family on March 20 after serving more than 30 years of a life sentence in prison on drug charges. (Courtesy photo)

His son, Tony Lewis Jr., who has dedicated his career and activism to fighting against mass incarceration, emphasizing prison reform and working to reverse his father’s life sentence, took to social media to share the good news. The often-used hashtag #FreeTonyLewis is no longer necessary — Tony Lewis is free.

“Thanks for all the prayers and support. I’m going to pick my father up today to bring him home,” the elated son and activist tweeted in all capital letters. “God is the greatest.”

For years, people have been following Lewis Jr.’s fight for his father, the Free Tony Lewis movement. However, Lewis Jr., whose father went to prison when he was 9 years old, hasn’t just been fighting for his dad. He has worked diligently to raise awareness about the statistics of mass incarceration in the United States.

According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Institute, the U.S. incarcerates more people per capita than any other nation — 565 per 100,000 residents — with more than 1.9 million individuals confined in cells throughout the country.

Further, Black families are particularly affected by mass incarceration statistics, with the study revealing that African Americans make up 38% of incarcerated residents, despite only representing 12% of the U.S. population.

Why Tony Lewis Jr. Fights the Fight

In a 2021 interview with this reporter for AFRO News, Lewis Jr. explained that his passion about mass incarceration is rooted in seeing his father and other family members serve prison sentences.

“They’ve guided my work, informed my work and held me accountable,” he said in April 2021, as he prepared to host a Free Tony Lewis rally — one of many events Lewis Jr. has held over the years to raise awareness about mass incarceration statistics and to garner more support surrounding his dad’s case.

On Monday, nearly two years later, Lewis Jr. posted photos of him and his family reunited with the patriarch. The photos featured Lewis Sr. and Jr. posing together, as well as other matchings such as the now-grandfather with his grandchildren.

Thousands Join the Fight to Free Tony Lewis Sr.

With more than 50,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram combined, Lewis Jr. has been joined over the years by thousands who have fought alongside him and followed his quest to free his dad.

Hosting and collaborating on events and initiatives locally and nationwide, the Free Tony Lewis initiative captured the hearts of many.

“Tony Lewis Sr. is a good man who happened to grow up in the worst circumstances of extreme poverty and violence. It led to him making certain decisions and today he understands the severity of his decisions and takes full accountability for his actions,” according to the Free Tony Lewis website, adding that he hoped for freedom in order to encourage young people with similar backgrounds to take a more promising path.

Garnering thousands of congratulatory comments, many longtime supporters celebrated the news that Lewis Sr. was no longer behind bars.

“Just rode past Hanover, and felt an emotion like my own dad was on his way home,” one Twitter user wrote, referencing the area of Washington, D.C. where Lewis Jr. grew up. “You’re [an] example for us all to never stop fighting,” the social media user said to Lewis Jr. “It was Free Tony Lewis now Tony Lewis free.”

One Instagram user commented: “This has got to be one of the most beautiful stories I’ve witnessed about family, love and perseverance. Much love and respect to you [Tony Lewis Jr.].”