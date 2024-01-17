In a nation where jaywalkers get tickets, and murderers face the death penalty, the absence of consequences for former President Donald Trump’s actions stands out as an anomaly. From baseless election claims to inciting a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, Trump has faced minimal punishment, if any, for his unprecedented behavior.

The Iowa caucuses further highlighted this lack of accountability, as Trump avoided repercussions and secured a landslide victory, positioning himself as the undisputed front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. The victory comes on the heels of his second sexual assault civil trial, which again defies norms.

Trump’s ability to reshape the GOP in his racist image during the 2016 elections paved the way for his dominance within the party. His latest triumph in Iowa, with a historic 50% of the vote, underscores that the current GOP is unquestionably his own. The crowd at his victory party, adorned with MAGA hats, chanted his name, emphasizing the extent to which Trump’s influence still prevails.

President Joe Biden may have secured more popular votes in 2020, but Trump’s 75 million reveal a disturbing reality. Despite a presidency marked by actions that polarized the nation—from promoting white supremacy to separating families at the border—a significant portion of the electorate remains devoted to Trump.

The contrast between Biden’s “saving the soul of America” and Trump’s promise to “take back our country” speaks volumes. While Biden’s message resonated in 2020, especially among African Americans, Trump’s appeal persists, even for those who have experienced the shortcomings of democracy firsthand.

For African Americans, victims of systemic racism and the blatant disregard for Black lives, Biden’s 2024 call to “save democracy” falls flat. Some see Trump’s return to power as a threat because of his claims of implementing dictatorial policies, abolishing healthcare, and freeing the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, whom he affectionately refers to as “hostages.” Trump’s rhetoric targeting Black authors and books and historical truths further raises concerns about freedom of expression.

Despite facing civil sexual assault penalties and a staggering 91 felony charges, Trump’s political prowess remains unscathed. With a Supreme Court he helped shape, there’s a real possibility of him evading justice. Recent evidence of selling U.S. secrets to foreign entities only adds to his mounting controversies.

The paradox of a nation that cancels sexual predators while simultaneously embracing a candidate with a record of misconduct reflects the complex political landscape. Trump’s victory in Iowa and the looming possibility of defeating Biden in the upcoming election underscore a disturbing leniency America affords Trump.