The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., based in Northwest, recently announced the launch of its new Power 50 Under 40 program, designed to recognize, and empower the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, professionals, leaders, political advocates, and change agents.

The Power 50 Under 40 program is a prestigious initiative that honors the top 50 Black individuals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to their respective industries and communities. The program aims to provide access to resources, networks, and mentorship opportunities to help accelerate the growth and success of rising leaders.

“We believe that this program will provide a platform for Black entrepreneurs, professionals and leaders to showcase their achievements, connect with like-minded individuals, and gain valuable exposure for their businesses or brands,” said Ron Busby, president and CEO of USBC.

The Power Under 40 program is open to individuals between the ages of 18 and 40. It is for people who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and excellence in their respective fields. Nominations are currently being accepted from and for people across the country and industries. Winners will be selected by September 15.For more information on the program or to apply by August 15, visit the website at https://www.usbcpower50under40.com.