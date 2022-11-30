Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a friend of 25-year-old American tourist Shanquella Robinson, whose injuries from an alleged beating led to her death while with a group of friends on vacation in Cabo, Mexico. Robinson’s parents credit Black social media users for amplifying the case and getting the attention of authorities. What are your thoughts?

Alicia Renee, Detroit

I think they should all be charged, including those that watched and took video, and I’m glad it’s a Mexican prison, not a cushy U.S. jail.

Angelita Houston, Washington, D.C.

Everyone in that room should be charged! Watching, filming, FaceTiming, and then leaving her there to slowly die is just sick! Our young people have to get better.

James LeDay, Lake Charles, La.

Some love to watch those fight videos and don’t care what happens to the folks involved as long as they’re entertained.

Rennee Johnson, Washington, D.C.

This story has so many layers. I’m thankful her family did not let this go, and they are bringing national attention. It’s sad that you can’t travel with friends and think you’re OK.

Pamela Lucas, Chicago

This has truly brought me to tears. They set her up and wanted her to die. Truly malicious. I sincerely hope each of them will serve time in a Mexican prison. I pray they are so troubled by what they have done that they have no peace until they turn themselves in.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright

