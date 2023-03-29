Actor Jonathan Majors was charged with assaulting a woman in New York City, though his lawyer said video evidence and the woman recanting her allegations will vindicate his client. The incident has reignited the conversation of whether “innocent until proven guilty” applies and the damages of unsubstantiated allegations. What are your thoughts?

Ashana Gordon, Washington, D.C.

The media is so annoying sometimes. They probably messed up his career over another white lie. He can be vindicated, but it’s hard for Black artists of any kind to redeem themselves once they’re associated with negative ish.

Shataya Simms, Atlanta

People really act like women in domestic abuse situations don’t recant their stories out of fear/love/stupidity. Not saying he did or didn’t do the things he’s being accused of, but … yeah.

Sharon Denise, Washington, D.C.

As his career takes off, he must be careful who he allows to get close to him because a lie can ruin his career.

Kevin O., Washington, D.C.

The damage is already done.

Sharon Hardison, Clarksville, Tenn.

This is why it is so hard for real victims to be heard. Let’s stop crucifying people before you get all the facts.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright