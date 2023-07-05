After decades of precedent, the Supreme Court ruled affirmative action in higher education institutions is unconstitutional. What are your thoughts?

Charlotte Mayfield, Milwaukee

It’s amazing that race as a consideration was struck out, but not legacy points and placements.

Tarquetta Johnson, Washington, D.C.

Affirmative action is gone, and that’s horrible, but at some point, we’re going to have to quit constantly trying to kick down the doors of people who don’t like us and secretly despise us. I say that to say HBCUs were created for this very reason.

DeAndria Jones, Fort Mill, S.C.

But ending affirmative action is going to hurt white women too. In trying to hurt us, they will no longer benefit. We are in many more corporate spaces and positions of power than in the past. I wish them the luck they deserve.

Rhonda Ingram, Washington, D.C.

We have to be vigilant and strong enough to make and handle new challenges ahead. It takes the young and gifted among us to say we shall not be moved and take the time and effort to say maybe we should go to HBCUs and build our own schools.

Amber Horton, Washington, D.C.

Stay tuned for the discrimination lawsuits. They will be coming back to this decision in the next four years.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright