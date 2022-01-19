Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of perjury and making false statements, stemming from Mosby withdrawing money from her retirement account to purchase two Florida vacation homes. Her legal representation says the indictment is politically motivated, coming five months before Mosby’s bid for reelection. What are your thoughts?

Shatara Hardaway, Atlanta

This literally happens all the time. Most people end up with tax penalties and fines. Somehow this ended up as a federal indictment.

Towanna Crutchfield, Woodbridge, Va.

Look how deep they had to dig to find something so insignificant.

Rebecca Banks, Aberdeen, Md.

It’s sad that Black people have such a low standard for pretty much everything. Here we have an elected official that has a track record of not prosecuting the very criminals she’s been elected to prosecute. Now she’s been charged with clearly lying on loan applications and all I see is excuses and blaming others.

Shannon Page, Washington, D.C.

She lied about taking her own money and having a tax lien. We must elect better officials. No one is above the law.

Richard Brown, Baltimore

She’s getting indicted for lying about the reason why she borrowed her own money from her own retirement account. They had to stand on their tippy-toes to get this one.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright