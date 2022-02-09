More former African American NFL coaches are vocally backing former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ allegations of racial discrimination in his class-action lawsuit against the league. Flores has said the suit would shed light on decades-old bias toward Black coaches. What are your thoughts?

Clara Watters, Sacramento, Calif.

If Black players protested and walked off the field for a given length of time, it would bring the NFL to its knees. Hello, change.

Robert Charles, Chattanooga, Tenn.

We do not need the approval of others to validate our self-worth. We are quite capable of functioning autonomously. If they cannot appreciate us, we will take our talent elsewhere. We’ve done it before, we can do it again.

Renea Simpson, Detroit

As of 2021, 57.5% of the NFL players were Black, and 24.9% were white. During that same time, 9.3% of the head coaches were Black, three to be exact. Currently, there is only one Black coach in a league where 57.5% of the players are Black. So it’s OK for them to play, but not OK to lead any of the teams. If that’s not a plantation mindset, I don’t know what it is.

Eric Moore, Atlanta

The worst part of professional sports coaching bias and discrimination is the recycling of subpar white coaches in the NFL and NBA. Poor records on multiple teams, but still able to land at another. The Lions fired Jim Caldwell, who had the best winning record in modern-day Lions history. Why is he not coaching?

Cedric Caldwell, Washington, D.C.

I say just stop playing the sport altogether. Then see how much money [the NFL makes].

Compiled by Sarafina Wright