The Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold an Access to Capital Event on Jan. 18, starting at 9 a.m. at the Pepco Edison Place Gallery in Northwest.

The event will be in-person. Participants will learn how to navigate the many financial options to help grow businesses. Plus, experts will be available to answer questions. Exhibits from vendors are available for participants, too.

Registration is encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. The event is free for chamber members but there is a $10 admission fee for the general public. Lunch and light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call 202-728-0352.