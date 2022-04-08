The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has slapped Will Smith with a 10-year ban for his infamous smackdown of presenter Chris Rock during last month’s Oscar ceremony.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement Friday.

The decision reportedly was made during a Board of Governors meeting held earlier in the day in Los Angeles. The meeting, initially scheduled for April 18, was expedited after Smith announced his resignation from the Academy last week.

“I respect and accept the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in a brief statement.

Reports suggest Rock has engaged civil attorneys and could file a lawsuit as early as next week. The comedian has not commented on the matter.