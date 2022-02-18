Boys Basketball Team Continues its Domination in the DCIAA

On a night when its best player, Darren Buchanan, struggled offensively, the Woodrow Wilson Tigers turned to Robert Dockery and Marvin Brimage, Jr., who combined for 37 points in a pivotal matchup against the Calvin Coolidge Colts, cruising to a 59-47 victory.

The matchup occurred during the DCIAA boys championship on Feb. 16 at the Frank Williams Activity Center on the campus of Coolidge Senior High School.

Darren Buchanan, a towering senior forward, entered the game as one of the best players in the DMV area with several Division 1 coaches in attendance to evaluate his skills. But with the Colts often putting two defensive players on him, Darren struggled, hitting on only three of 12 shots to finish with seven points. However, he contributed in other ways, grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking three shots.

“He means so much to this team,” said David ‘Tee’ Johnson, Wilson’s first-year head coach. “It’s been like this all year – when he isn’t scoring, he does other things to help us be successful. We talk about others stepping up and tonight, his teammates did just that.”

Robert, a 6-foot-3-inch sophomore and a first team all-DCIAA selection, along with Buchanan, and Marvin, a 6-foot-2-inch junior, took advantage of scoring opportunities while Wilson’s defense stifled Coolidge.

The Wilson Tigers upset the Coolidge Colts 59-47 in the DCIAA Championship held at the Frank Williams Athletic Center in Northwest. (Abdullah Konte/The Washington Informer)

Using his open court skills and slashing to the basket, Robert connected on eight of 13 from floor while adding seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Marvin also added to Wilson’s offensive dominance, ending the game with 17 points.

The Tigers’ defense stymied the Colts, holding them to 27 percent shooting from the floor (16 of 58) including limiting them to just four points in the second quarter.

“We have relied on our defense all season,” said Johnson who paid his dues as an assistant before receiving the head position this year. “We don’t worry about the offense because we know it will come because of our defense.”

Despite trailing by as much as 23 in the fourth quarter, the Colts were able to able to claw their way back and cut the deficit to eight with a little under two minutes remaining in the game. But a powerful dunk by Darren that brought the crowd to its feet sealed the deal for the Tigers who win their fourth title in five years.

“We just made too many mental errors to have a chance in a championship game against Wilson,” said Coolidge Head Coach Derrick Washington.

For Darren, the win would be especially sweet, as he earned the honor of DCIAA Player of the Year.

“I can’t even explain this,” he said, reflecting on playing in his fourth championship game in as many years. “Ever since we lost in 2020, I’ve dreamed about coming back and winning. This is a great feeling.”

The Tigers (25-4) and the Colts (18-8) now await the pairings for the DCSAA state championships which get underway on February 28.