The Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is recruiting a second cohort for an ambitious career development fellowship program.

The Miranda Family Fellows is for applicants who self-identify as Black, Indigenous and/or a person of color. The fellowship provides talented candidates from historically excluded communities with the resources and training to build careers as arts administrators or theater practitioners.

Woolly Mammoth is accepting applications until Feb. 13.

This Woolly Mammoth initiative is sponsored by the Miranda Family Fund, a philanthropic endeavor of famed actor Lin-Manuel Miranda’s family. It is the second time the fund has been lead sponsor for the program. Support is also provided by the Wilke Family Foundation, the UPS Foundation and the Patalano family, with additional support from Kristin Ehrgood, Vadim Nikitine and the Verizon Foundation.

“I am tremendously grateful to our first cohort of Miranda Family Fellows,” says Maria Manuela Goyanes, Woolly Mammoth’s artistic director. “I can already see the countless ways that their time has created a lasting impact on the future of Woolly Mammoth. Along with our partners, the Miranda Family, we are thrilled to nurture and develop the next generation of leaders in the American theater.”

This second cohort of Miranda Family Fellowships will be assigned to the Connectivity, New Work and Development Departments at Woolly Mammoth. Each department is a separate fellowship application.

The fellowships include opportunities to experience D.C.’s vibrant theater community and network with peers, both locally and as a part of the more extensive network of Miranda Family Fellows. Access to industry leaders is a critical part of the initiative so that fellows can identify opportunities in their specific area of interest and receive valuable career guidance. Fellows also receive anti-racism and anti-oppression training and access to affinity spaces.

One-year fellowships are from June 2022 to June 2023. For more information, go to www.woollymammoth.net/join-us/fellowships.

