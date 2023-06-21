The members of Zion Church partnered with the City of Bowie to bring jazz musicians together with those who promote and distribute healthy fruits and vegetables.

The community event was all part of the Juneteenth celebration at the Bowie Town Center, held jointly with “Concerts for a Cause,” a kickoff event with the Bowie Summer Concert Series, hosted by Mayor Tim Adams.

Dr. Madye Henson-McCannon, chief external engagement and impact officer for Zion Church, hosted the event along with Brett Murray of Concerts for Causes and Mayor Adams.

“We hoped to engage the community with what Zion is doing in terms of health wellness as well as celebrate Juneteenth,” Hensen-McCannon said. “We had clinics, providers of fresh fruits and vegetables, and Juneteenth special recipes.”

Last year the church gave us a recipe for cabbage, and this year they passed recipes for smothered potatoes. Food is a big part of our history.”

Battle said that community events are part of the church’s effort of “meeting people where they are with the services they need the most, but may not always be able to access.”

On Sunday, after morning services, a group of barbers was invited to the Greenbelt church location for a program to honor fathers.

The event also included Black entrepreneurs on-site to showcase their various services and merchandise.