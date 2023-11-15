Spanning seven galleries, “African Modernism in America 1947-67,” running until Jan. 7 at the Phillips Collection in Northwest D.C., highlights the contributions of African art, and features the works of famous Black American artists. With pieces primarily from the Fisk University collection of gifts from the Harmon foundation, the 70 paintings, sculptures, and works on paper, are rooted in a history that not only showcases the strength of Black art, but reveals a backstory about historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and African artists.

“Its presentation in Washington, D.C., has added significance given the pivotal role of Howard University and other HBCUs in providing early institutional support to African artists in the U.S.,” said Phillip Collection’s Vrandenburg Director and CEO Jonathan P. Binstock.

Organizing 20 Years of African and Black American Art

“African Modernism in America, 1947-67” is organized into four sections. The sections are titled “Art from Africa of Our Time,” “Modernism Within Africa,” “Modernism Between Africa and America,” and finally, “The Politics of Selection.” This last section features a new commission by Nigeria-based artist Ndidi Dike. Dike constructed an immersive mixed-media installation that examines viewpoints, biases, prejudices, allegiances, and omissions found in the Fisk University collection and the archives from the Harmon Foundation, one of the largest funders of Black art, especially at HBCUs.

“Being an artist wasn’t highly regarded for women,” said Dike when speaking of how she was discouraged from pursuing her art in particular sculpting.

“Sculpting comes into play in my wall hangings, and in almost every other media I try to deal with.”

Navigating ‘African Modernism‘

When first arriving on the third floor at the Phillips Collection, I suggest going to the room where a timeline mural traces the evolution from which the “African Modernism” exhibition was created. The timeline contains an extensive history of Black American and African artists gathering worldwide as the interest grew within the diaspora. Also participating in these international meetings of creatives were not just fine artists but musical artists, like Nina Simone.

Twenty years of sharing knowledge between Black American and African artists brings to Washington, D.C., a gift of colorful landscapes and country history from 15 African countries, including Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Sudan, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and many more. Visitors will leave needing to return many times to view “African Modernism,” to take in the full exhibit.

Visit the Phillips Collection website for hours and special programs associated with the exhibition: phillipscollection.org.