Michael A. Brown, veteran D.C. politician and lobbyist, is the latest to throw his hat in the ring in a D.C. delegate race that’s been heating up over the past couple weeks. In his latest electoral endeavor, he cites the hemorrhaging of District residents and businesses as a major concern.

On Tuesday, Brown, a former at-large D.C. Council member, revealed his intentions to challenge D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), telling The Informer that, while he respects Norton’s legacy, countering the aforementioned issues, along with conservative attacks on D.C. laws and finances, requires more of an aggressive approach.

“We spent time reacting to what happened on the Hill but we need to take the fight for statehood and self-determination to the people,” Brown said. “We need regular people to understand why statehood is important. Why shouldn’t young people understand our plight? One way of getting them involved is giving the advocacy community the resources to fight and build to get more people involved in that effort.”

Last year, the GOP successfully struck down the twice-council-approved Revised Criminal Code Act (RCCA), during which Brown said he started receiving calls from colleagues to run for political office. His announcement comes amid the FBI’s move to neighboring Greenbelt, Mayland and questions of whether the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals will stay in the District.

Another ongoing issue centers on budget negotiations that jeopardize District traffic safety and public safety resources.

Pending a successful ballot petition process, Brown will be on the June 4 Democratic primary ballot alongside Norton, Kymone Freeman, co-owner of We Act Radio and Kelly Mikel Williams. Joan Malone, a Republican, is also vying for the D.C. delegate seat.

Brown expressed a desire, if elected, to directly engage congressional colleagues and the White House for untapped federal funds. He touts his experience as an at-large council member as his advantage, citing among his legislative achievements the recalibration of SNAP benefits during the Great Recession, introduction of Uber and Lyft to District, infusion of funds into the Housing Production Trust Fund, “first source” business contracting, and the launch of University of District of Columbia Community College.

He said he can exhibit that same doggedness in his engagement with political leaders and D.C. residents who are not in tune with the longstanding statehood movement.

“There are so many opportunities for grant funding,” Brown said. “We can go for them for small and large businesses, education, and climate change. It’s about engaging the advocacy community on lobbying efforts to get the extra funding. We’re going against other jurisdictions,” he added. “No one can do this on their own. Getting everyday folks engaged is a special skill and I think I check most of the boxes.”

Anise Jenkins, a statehood movement veteran, espoused her support for Brown’s campaign, telling The Informer that he can bring new energy to a movement that she believes Norton has let fizzle over the past few years.

Jenkins, 72, said that District residents can drum up excitement for what she calls a modern-day civil rights issue. “Norton’s getting older and I think it’s time for somebody else to step into that situation,” Jenkins told The Informer. “We have to get involved. It’s a struggle. It’s a mighty struggle.”

Brown, son of the late U.S. Commerce Secretary Ron Brown, served one term as an independent at-large council member upon his election to the D.C. Council in 2008. In years past, he unsuccessfully attempted to run for District mayor and Ward 4 D.C councilmember.

In 2012, David Grosso defeated Brown in his reelection bid. In 2013, shortly after another unsuccessful bid for the at-large council seat, Brown was charged with bribery for his involvement in an FBI sting during which he accepted $55,000 in cash in exchange for preferential government contracting of businesses.

He would later serve a 39-month federal prison term, returning home in 2017.

Brown didn’t shy away from his incarceration, telling The Informer that he continues to atone for his mistakes. He said that mistake wouldn’t hinder him from carrying out his duties as D.C. delegate.

“I may not be perfect, but I’m perfect for the job,” Brown said. “I have major regrets about what occurred and will continue to apologize to my supporters and friends. I paid a price. It doesn’t matter that the Supreme Court overturned the statute on the McDonough case. It doesn’t replace my bad decision making and I apologize for that.”