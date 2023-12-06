In early 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became apparent that travel and gathering restrictions would significantly impact various industries. As the pandemic spread globally, industries like airlines quickly received government relief. However, the music and performing arts industry saw less public attention and government support.

Years before the pandemic, coalitions in the District’s music and arts community formed around several issues, including responding to a report about the city’s musician population, opposing the Amplified Noise Amendment by D.C. City Council Chair Phil Mendelson, and supporting the ‘Don’t Mute DC‘ movement led by Ronald Moten, which advocated for Go-Go music and against gentrification.

During the pandemic, the D.C. music community united to address their unique challenges. This led to the formation of the DMV Music Stakeholders (DMVMS), a group that includes musicians, venue owners, event planners and promoters.

Chris Naoum, an attorney who relocated to D.C. to work in music and media policy, was a key organizer of events like “The Funk Parade” and “Down in the Reeds Festival.” Naoum also cofounded DMVMS and now serves as an event coordinator for the DC Commission for the Arts and Humanities.

“It was so natural for everyone to just come together when you saw the music industry in such a dire position,” Naoum said.

Jazz musician Aaron Meyers, another DMVMS co-founder, had to cancel international performances, leading to a sudden loss of income.

“Teaching was up in the air. So what does one do? I had to immediately pivot to see how much I had saved. What would unemployment look like? Would I get unemployment,” Meyers, currently the executive director of the DC Commission for the Arts and Humanities, recalled questioning.

Naoum said Myers and musician and arts advocate Herb [Scott] “realized the jazz community was in big trouble.”

“We needed to be broader, not only supporting the jazz community but using our stakeholder list for advocacy,” Naoum explained.

Meyers, Naoum, Scott and others, including the late Rev. Dr. Sandra Butler Truesdale, established biweekly calls for musicians to share resources and draft government aid legislation. They proposed The Music Venue Relief Act, which, although not adopted in its original form, influenced the Mayor’s “Entertainment Bridge Fund.”

“They haven’t flat out said they’ve taken parts of the work that we’ve done but I think in general our legislation helped them understand the need for creating this Bridge Fund,” Naoum stated.

The group also played a role in advocating for ‘The Harmonious Living Act of 2021.

Dior Brown, a hip-hop artist and a current DMV Music Stakeholders leader, found solace in the group during the pandemic. “It was my first Millennium Stage performance, and I was coming off this high thinking ‘In 2020 it’s about to be crazy!’ And then the whole world shut down,” Brown said.

Despite the return to normalcy, issues highlighted during the pandemic persist. The local music advocacy organization continues bimonthly meetings and resource sharing. In November, they hosted their first “meet and greet” at Eaton House.

“I’m so grateful for you all for coming out tonight. I never thought we would meet in person,” said Meyers.

Brown outlined goals like enhancing promotion for independent artists, ensuring an artist’s living wage, and providing education on business and contracts.

“I think having a robust organization that tackles various advocacy types,” Brown said, regarding goals for the organization. “Where everyone’s listening to one another, and that it’s not only money grabs.”

“[I hope] that artists and organizations are truly thriving, that we’re hearing and addressing the ills,” Brown continued, “[and] that more folks will want to come here, knowing the scene is active and we have a voice.”