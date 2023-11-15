Hyattsville Rent Stabilization Legislation Introduced

Hyattsville’s City Council is raising the issue of rent stabilization and a rent stabilization bill is being introduced in the Chamber.

Rent stabilization was discussed during a city meeting on Nov. 6, and is likely to be voted on during the upcoming meeting on Nov. 20. As the measure is sponsored by nine of the 11 council members, it is likely that it will pass.

“Core aspects of Hyattsville’s civic identity are diversity and affordability. Rent increases in Hyattsville, however, have been growing at unsustainable levels, resulting in gentrification, displacement, and increasing levels of financial insecurity,” said Council member Danny Schaible (Ward 2). “Rent stabilization, as proposed, will promote long-term affordability and provide current and future residents increased housing security and opportunities for prosperity.”

The Prince George’s County Council passed legislation to implement a 3% rent increase cap in March, and rent stabilization legislation has passed in Mount Rainier. Montgomery County passed a 6% rent increase cap in July.

Veterans Honored in Prince George’s County

Arthur Martin, an 86-year-old veteran who was the first African-American to operate on the Alvin Deep Research Vehicle, was given a citation by Congressman Glenn Ivey (D–District 5) on the steps of the Capitol Building on Nov. 6 to thank him for his service.

He recently qualified for several additional awards for military service, including the Army Good Conduct medal, National Defense Service medal and Vietnam Service medal. The Alabama native graduated in 1954 from Tuskegee University with a degree in engineering and now resides in Camp Springs. He was also among the first soldiers deployed to Vietnam.

The Economic Development Corporation, which just hosted its inaugural gala, held a veteran’s luncheon on Nov. 8 at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt. In July, the county’s Commission for Veterans hosted a Veteran’s Night at Baysox stadium and over 2,000 attended the game.

Prince George’s is home to the largest veteran population in the state, with an estimated 52,000 veterans currently living in the county.