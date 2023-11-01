Mark G. Meadows is consistently busy at a lightning pace – that’s good for him, and us, as he juggles multiple projects as a pianist, vocalist, composer, producer, arranger, and band leader. “Only Time” is the latest album from Meadows and his group, The Movement, where new compositions and arrangements of hits by other artists take listeners on a spirit journey with Meadows.

During the pandemic, Meadows felt like most folks. In addition to the new album, other opportunities began to come his way.

“People felt like they had to experience everything,” said the multi-talented Meadows. “Not frivolously, but I owed it to myself to take a serious look.”

Unwrapping ‘Only Time‘

Honoring new roles as parents, Meadows composed “Happy Mother’s Day,” recognizing what his wife does for their baby son. The lyrics affirm he will be an involved, committed husband and father. The song ends with a baby’s babble, assumingly his son.

Meadows continues to show his joy for fatherhood by using a baby’s voice at the beginning of the song “Steady Water.” “Steady Water” is a duet with Danielle Wertz that is mid-to-slow tempo, swells up, then goes back to a slower tempo.

Meadows is a versatile artist, but jazz is at the heart of the music. The horn arrangement on “Communication is the Key,” the second song on this album, features Aaron Freeman, who performs bass, horns, and guitar. This upbeat song is centered on an incredible horn arrangement.

“Sunny,” the third song on the album, perfectly displayed the talents of lead vocalist and lyricist Dacia Kings. I felt this is one of those songs that should be listened to while driving down a two-lane highway lined with trees. For me, this is a reflection song.

Taking the Journey

“Only Time,” the title cut, has Meadows in his strongest vocal position. These lyrics are a story of a relationship stuck in a back-and-forth cycle, leading to exasperation. The hope is that only time will heal this relationship.

Meadows has produced an album that you will want to stay with. There are easy-tempo tunes and a few up-tempo songs like “LITT (Love is the Treatment), with vocals and spoken word performed by Kristian Castro. Listening to “Only Time” will make you feel good.

Meadows Doing This and That

In addition to releasing his new album, Meadows continues as director of cabarets for Signature Theatre in Shirlington, Virginia. The next cabaret is “How Sweet It Is: The Men Of Soul Cabaret” for Nov. 7-19.

Meadows then takes on a new opportunity making his Broadway debut as associate musical director/pianist for “The Outsiders,” the 1983 film turned musical with previews in March 2024.

“It’s an amazing story about the haves and the have-nots,” said an excited Meadows. “I’m so proud of this show.”

Stay on top of works from Mark G. Meadows including “Only Time” at markgmeadows.com.