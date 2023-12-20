District 25 Delegate Vacancy Now Fielding Applicants

With the ascension of Nick Charles to the state Senate on Dec. 5, there is now a vacancy in District 25 for the Maryland General Assembly.

The Democratic Central Committee will fill the post to ensure that the next appointee is ready for the first days of the upcoming legislative session.

A virtual hearing will be held on Dec. 28 to fill the seat. Applicants must file by 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 by sending a letter of intent, resume and voter registration in PDF format via email to the Central Committee.

Some of the announced applicants for the vacancy include former Delegate Angela Angel, Central Committee Member Nova Coston, State’s Attorney Communications Director Denise Roberts and former New York Senator Antoine Thompson.

District 25’s boundaries extend from Largo and Mitchellville to Temple Hills and Clinton, and the district is among the most Democratic in the state.

Maryland’s 529 Savings Plan Director Anthony Savia Retires

Anthony Savia, the director of Maryland’s 529, the state’s college savings program, retired from his position on Nov. 30.

The 529 program allows parents to begin college savings accounts for their children with considerable tax savings, with similar programs in operation in most states.

Maryland’s 529 program received scrutiny from parents earlier this year for disappearing funds and frozen accounts. State legislators moved the 529 program under the purview of the Treasurer last year.

“Mr. Savia resigned from Maryland 529 and officially retired from the state on November 30, 2023,” said Treasurer Office spokesperson Shareese Churchill in a statement explaining his departure. “The Treasurer does not have a comment, but as I said, as a longtime employee with the State of Maryland, he not only resigned from Maryland 529, he retired.”