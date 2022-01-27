ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s overwhelmingly Democratic House of Delegates on Thursday approved a new legislative map for the state’s 47 legislative districts.

The 95-42 party-line vote was debated at length by Del. Susan Krebs (R-Carroll County), who offered two amendments — one calling for incorporating single-member districts instead of the current structure of mainly three-member districts, and another based on a proposal by the state Citizens Redistricting Commission appointed by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Democrats rejected both amendments.

“The House trampled on the will of Marylanders by rejecting the fair, non-partisan citizens map for the most gerrymandered map in America,” Hogan tweeted after the vote. “From the start, this process was rigged by politicians to protect their own power. It’s wrong and illegal, and it will not stand.”

The redistricting process takes place every decade based on shifts in population shown by the most recent U.S. Census data. Maryland’s 2021 population of 6.2 million increased by 7% from 2010 and was the fourth-most diverse in the nation.

Some Republican lawmakers pointed out that a previous redistricting plan was successfully challenged in court in 2002 because it didn’t properly account for geographic and natural boundaries in the lower Eastern Shore.

Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert County) presented a makeshift map showing the Patuxent River separating his jurisdiction and parts of District 27 that includes Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

Fisher said the new map would require someone to drive 35 to 45 minutes from one part of Calvert County to the other because there’s no bridge to cross. In addition, he said, his county adjoins the Chesapeake Bay and the Patuxent River.

“This is a violation of … the Maryland Constitution,” he said. “Calvert County would be the best example because it is a peninsula county surrounded by natural, geographic boundaries of water.”

Maryland Del. Kathy Szeliga, a Republican who represents parts of Baltimore and Harford counties, speaks against a new legislative redistricting map during a session in the House chamber in Annapolis on Jan. 27. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Since Hogan cannot veto the new redistricting plan, legal challenges seem imminent.

Nine registered Republicans, including Dels. Kathy Szeliga and Christopher T. Adams, filed a lawsuit last month in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court challenging the new map of congressional districts.

After the vote, grassroots organization Fair Maps Maryland said it is working with attorneys and election experts to prepare a suit in the Maryland Court of Appeals to likewise challenge the legislative map.

“As we have said from the start, gerrymandering is voter suppression. Not only is it wrong, it’s illegal, and the Maryland legislature is guilty of it,” group spokesman Doug Mayer, a former communications manager for Hogan, said in a statement. “We will not stop until we have done everything in our power to put an end to gerrymandering in Maryland once and for all.”

Maryland Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles County) speaks in support of a legislative redistricting map during a session in the House chamber in Annapolis on Jan. 27. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Before Thursday’s vote, Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles County) said a 2002 redistricting map approved by the court resembles the new map. More than 10 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court chose to not intervene in a suit opponents said drew partisan boundaries in the state’s 6th Congressional District.

“You can take it to court. The map will be found legally sufficient,” he said. “You can bring a lawsuit up about anything. That doesn’t mean you’re going to win, and your argument is going to pass legal muster.”