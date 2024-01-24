County Animal Shelter Reopens

Following a temporary closure due to a disease that required dogs to quarantine, the Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center (ASFAC) reopened on Jan. 20, after 10 days without a new case of a dog infection.

Dogs who are infected at the facility are currently quarantined. Temporary restrictions on the number of dogs that can be interacted with have been implemented.

Volunteers are also welcomed back.

“We would not have been successful in our response and reopening without the valued guidance of our veterinarians and support of other animal service organizations in the local area and nationally,” said David Fisher, associate director of the Animal Services Division. “Their expertise mixed with the hard work and commitment of our facility staff have enabled us to reopen our doors to the public.”

For more information on adopting or fostering a pet, contact (301) 780-7200 or visit princegeorgespets4us.com.

Country Club Sues Neighborhood Association Over Public Road Access

Disputes over gate fees and access to Pleasant Prospect Drive has Woodmore Country Club suing the neighborhood’s homeowner association, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), and Department of Public Works (DPW) Chief Michael Johnson. These gate fees purchase cards allowing Woodmore residents to bypass security at both ends of the neighborhood.

The country club says these fees would have cost them $240,000 annually.

“The lawsuit is an extreme response to minor issues and ignores the fact that both entities benefit from the security that the guardhouse and gates offer,” said a letter from the homeowner’s association. “The Board will be looking at short-term options to provide security should Concert attempt to expedite the removal of the guardhouse or gates.”

The federal lawsuit was filed on Dec. 22, with the lawsuit also alleging discrimination over employment and income.

A state lawsuit was filed in September. The plaintiffs are Kimberly Jackson, who has a friend who lives in the subdivision, and Brent Taliaferro, an assistant golf pro who works at the Country Club in Woodmore.

Pointer Ridge Elementary Remaining Open, Will Host Autism Center

In a move that many neighboring parents fought for, Pointer Ridge Elementary School will remain open. The Board of Education voted unanimously to keep the school open, and the school will also host a regional autism center.

“Keeping Pointer Ridge open to continue serving local families while also being a dedicated space for students with autism is truly a win-win,” said Superintendent Millard House II. “This decision reflects our commitment not only to meeting the needs of our special education learners in new ways, but also to maximizing utilization of our school spaces to benefit all students. Community engagement and collaboration were instrumental in helping us reimagine Pointer Ridge — and I will continue to rely on the input of those we serve when making decisions that best serve PGCPS.”

The school was being considered for consolidation this year alongside several other schools. The main concerns expressed by parents were the increased commute times, separating children from their peers and further causing overcrowding in other schools.

Fairmont Heights Transferred to County Ownership

A recent video posted by youth visiting the abandoned, old site of Fairmount Heights High School raised eyebrows and awareness of what the former school building had become.

Fairmount Heights, the first county high school built particularly for Black students, has been transferred back to PGCPS ownership. Plans for the site are expected this year. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Initially designated for Black students in 1950, the school building was found littered with broken iPads and trash. Online commenters questioned why electricity and water were still on despite the school closing in September 2017.

A new building was built on Columbia Park Road to replace the old Fairmont Heights High School at 1401 Nye Street in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

An e-waste pickup of remaining technology on site was completed on Jan. 9, and the site is in the process of being transferred back to the County government. Adaptive reuse studies were conducted by the Maryland- National Capital Park and Planning Commission in recent years.

The building is nearly 165,000 square feet and the total site is 14.9 acres. The cost of site repair was estimated higher than replacement in 2012 and the 60 feet slope the school sits on presents further challenges in future uses.

Anna Mae Crutchfield, who taught at the school for 37 years, emphasized her love of the community fostered around the school during her time there.

“We had great students, teachers, custodian workers,” she said in a May interview. “It was family.”

Former Delegate Faye Martin Howell told The Informer that she believes the site should include a vocational training program.