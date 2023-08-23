Congressman Ivey Visits Tech Summit, Hosts Secretary of Education

U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey (D- Maryland) was the keynote speaker during the Council for Innovation Promotion roundtable at the University of Maryland.

Hosted at the IDEA Factory, the conference was to promote intellectual property (IP) rights, such as copyrights and patents. President and CEO of the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation David Iannucci and David Kappos, former director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office and co-chair of the C4IP, were also speakers at the conference.

“A strong intellectual property framework encourages continuous innovation by rewarding companies for their efforts, which promotes technological advancements and economic growth. IP rights, such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights, safeguard a corporation’s innovative ideas, inventions, and products from being copied or exploited by competitors,” Ivey said.

“This protection encourages companies to invest in research and development, knowing their efforts will be safeguarded,” he added. “Bringing together world-class research universities like the University of Maryland and forward-looking companies ensures intellectual property rights play a critical role in encouraging technological innovation, protecting corporate investments, and fostering a competitive and thriving technology sector right here in Prince George’s County, Maryland.”

Ivey was joined by some special guests at Crossland High School to discuss career pathways and apprenticeship programs. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu joined the Congressman, where the county’s existing CTE (career and technical education) programs were praised.

Cardona met with students who recently built and sold a home in Brandywine for $600,000, a record price for a student-constructed home.

“I see people who are struggling with college debt and not making what they thought they were going to be making,” said Cardona. “And I see a lot of folks who follow their passion and CTE to continue with their skills and maybe get a two-year degree, or a four-year degree and do really, really well. We’re shortchanging our kids in America if we don’t give them options.”

Newly-Created Service Year Program Accepting Applicants

Fulfilling a priority he’s had since his gubernatorial campaign, Gov. Wes Moore (D) is implementing a service year option for high school graduates, which is now accepting applications for their first cohort.

“Whether they’re preparing our state for climate change, tutoring our students, or caring for the sick, young people should have the option to perform important service today and build a foundation for our shared future,” said Moore, who also posted a YouTube video explaining the program. “This is the first effort of its kind in the nation, and Maryland will lead the way.”

The service year option will pay students at least $15 an hour and receive mentorship and job training.

The program was created following the passage of the SERVE Act of 2023. The bill was signed in late April by Gov. Moore. While this first cohort is expected to have 250 participants, each subsequent class will roughly double in size until the program has 2,000 participants.

Paul Monteiro, who served as the national director of AmeriCorps Volunteers under President Obama, was appointed to lead the new department by Moore in May.

“As you look at high schoolers coming out, about to walk across that stage, but don’t yet know what they’re going to do with their career, a year of service at a nonprofit, a public agency, or a for-profit would allow them to get soft and hard skills that make them more marketable at the end of their term of service,” said Monteiro.

Apply for the Department of Service and Civic Innovation’s service year at serving.md.gov/auth/signup. Organizations interested in partnering with the Department can apply at serving.md.gov/employer/registration.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Officially Endorses Alsobrooks for Senate

In the upcoming Democratic primary to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D- Maryland), Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) has added a strong endorsement to her list: U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland).

He officially endorsed Alsobrooks on Aug. 15, citing their experience working together and her response to COVID.

“In a field of strong candidates, Angela Alsobrooks is a standout,” Van Hollen said in his endorsement statement. “And I base that on our longtime working relationship. I’ve had a chance to see her in action day by day, in good times and in bad times. And I also know because of that experience what moves her. I know her heart. And I know that she’ll be a great progressive partner in fighting for all the issues that Marylanders care about in the United States Senate.”

Alsobrooks was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D- Maryland) prior to her announcement event, and she was also endorsed by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D- Maryland) in early June.

Mfume, who ran for Senate in 2006, gave an interview to The Informer during Alsbrooks’ Senate rally where he cited the importance of working with your network to conduct a thorough statewide campaign. She is also endorsed by Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Treasurer Dereck Davis and numerous state senators and delegates.

“We both care deeply about delivering for the people that we represent, and few people do it better than Senator Van Hollen,” Alsobrooks said. “It is what we care about every single day, we recognize that there are people who rely on us: hard working families in Maryland, throughout our country, who rely on us every single day, to ensure that the issues that are of concern to them at their kitchen tables are the issues that are of concern to us as well. That each of us want to live in communities that are safe.”

“We want true economic opportunity for all of our family members, for our children,” To have access to health care. To have democracy defended. These are all of the values that we share in common.”

“Senator Van Hollen’s endorsement is a great get for her,” said former Prince George’s County Council member Derrick Leon Davis (D). “Interestingly early, I expected it to come sometime after the filing deadline. She seems to be focused on fundraising, and this should help bolster her ongoing efforts.”

Sen. Ben Cardin is not running for re-election. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), 6th District Congressman David Trone (D) and Montgomery County Council member At Large Will Jawando (D) are all currently running in the Democratic primary to replace him. The primary election will be held May 14, 2024.