State’s Attorney Braveboy Meets with Georgia’s Fulton County DA Fani Willis

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) hosted a discussion and press conference with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland near the County Administration Building.

Willis is widely known for prosecuting former President Donald Trump and rapper Young Thug.

“I have been looking at the initiatives she’s been doing in Prince George’s. Our populations are not very different. We are similar in dealing with urban communities, we both have the privilege of serving diverse communities with many different needs,” said Willis. “We want to make sure that we are keeping our communities safe, and we want to have creative ideas and keep the best of old ideas.”

“We’re real prosecutors,” Willis continued. “We boast a 93% conviction rate in Fulton County. But I’ve said many times: we can’t prosecute our community out of the problems we face. Some of Braveboy’s brilliant programs will be implemented in Fulton County, Georgia as soon as this upcoming January.”

Willis lauded Braveboy’s re-entry program and cited it as a key tool in the strategy to prevent crime and improve communities.

The two plan to continue this dialogue, and have signed a memorandum of understanding to make future action. Both Willis and Braveboy are alums of Howard University, a fact lauded by the state’s attorney during the conference.

“I am truly glad to be standing side by side with one of the best warriors in the fight for justice for our democracy, Fulton County District Attorney (DA) Fani Willis, ” said Braveboy. “DA Willis is bold, a fearless leader and masterful in her work. I consider us sisters in the field of law, and pursuing justice for our communities.”

Concerns about carjacking, youth crime and other offenses led them to dialogue and discuss ways to address crime.

“Her strategic use of RICO extends to high-profile cases involving prominent rap figures, where she has established significant cases against them, marking a new chapter in legal approaches to entertainment industry rivalries or ‘beefs,’” said a news release to announce the conference.

Braveboy seeks to expand Maryland’s RICO statute to improve her ability to go after organized crime.

Children’s Salon Expands to Offer Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Marlboro Pike Corridor

Glam Suites at BRAT Box Salon 4 Kids, a private endeavor to support local entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Marlboro Pike corridor, opened its doors on Nov. 11.

Geneva and Howard “Chip” Coleman operated the BRAT Box for over 25 years, providing small business opportunities for licensed stylists. Their Prince George’s County salon is now expanding its 8,000-square-foot facility to facilitate connections with new local entrepreneurs and small business owners and offers modern, affordable space for lease by exclusive retail stores.

The Glam Suites are designed to give new business owners essential knowledge, skills and abilities to function.

“Glam Suites is an exciting undertaking in the community,” said Chip Coleman. “It is especially designed with their success in mind, whether for barbers, beauticians, or braiders.”

Master cosmetologist and co-owner Geneva Coleman emphasized the safety procedures taken at Glam Suites.

“As children and business owners continue to reemerge socially from the COVID-19 pandemic for professional styling and grooming, we will continue to ensure they are safe at Glam Suites by total adherence to CDC cleaning and disinfecting standards,” she told The Informer.

“This will give local stylists and hair enthusiasts tools for their success and enable them to conduct business with clients in a safe environment,” the master cosmetologist continued. “Knowing this, we have designed a space that’s appealing to the senses and imagination that is designed to maximize success for everyone.”

In addition to their entrepreneurial ventures, the Colemans co-authored the book “Foster Parenting: A Road Less Traveled.” Together, they have fostered 75 children over 18 years and adopted two sons.

Maryland Delegation Announces Plans in Spending, Legislation

Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation declared funding to support maternal healthcare, introduced legislation to extend Social Security benefits, and announced $42 million in federal spending.

On Nov. 2, Maryland congressmen announced over $5 million to support maternal health care on Nov. 2. Morgan State University was awarded $483,4000 to help establish a multi-institutional research network. This network will be created in order to conduct research surrounding disparities in maternal health outcomes and to find community-based solutions to address these disparities.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D–Md.) introduced legislation to extend Social Security benefits to age 26 for students who are survivors, children of disabled workers, and eligible grandchildren of retired workers. These benefits were available from the expansion of Social Security in 1965 until they were repealed by the Reagan administration in 1982.

“Children who receive Social Security benefits have been dealt challenging hardships – like the loss of a parent – through no fault of their own. These young people face real financial burdens that often require them to work to make up for limited family income, which can cause them to fall behind in school,” said Van Hollen. “This legislation will provide the support these students and their families need to overcome barriers to educational success and future economic stability.”

Van Hollen, who serves on the Appropriations Committee, also announced nearly $42 million in appropriations for Maryland including $5 million for a high-speed rail in Southern Maryland and $500,000 for the Baltimore NAACP on Nov. 14.

The appropriations package also includes funding for WMATA, veteran’s homelessness programs and HBCUs including the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.

Outgoing Sen. Cardin Receives Cancer-Fighting Award

United States Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) joined a community roundtable on Nov. 3 with organizations including the Maryland Black Mayors, American Cancer Society (ACS) and Maryland Rural Health Association to discuss the need for early detection of cancer. The ACS Cancer Action Network Maryland presented the retiring Senator with an award for his commitment during the roundtable.

As in previous years, he is sponsoring legislation to expand Medicare to cover cancer-screening technologies.

“Sen. Cardin is a lead sponsor of legislation that will break down these barriers,” said North Brentwood Mayor Petrella Robinson in an op-ed supporting Cardin’s legislation. Robinson is also the President of Maryland Black Mayors Inc.

“Ensuring Medicare beneficiaries are able to access the latest screening technology would comprise an enduring part of his remarkable legacy, offering hope to countless individuals affected by cancer.”