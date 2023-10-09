The Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Excellence in Business Awards Gala at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center to present awards to six business leaders for their achievements and provide networking opportunities.

Prince George’s Community College President Charlene Mickens Dukes was presented the David C. Harrington Lifetime Achievement Award during the gala. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the first Black man to serve in his position, provided the keynote address to the ballroom, packed with over 50 tables and an estimated 600 attendees.

With a sharp blue tie and color-coordinated pocket square, the Governor chatted with as many business leaders as he could during his 10 free minutes following the networking hour, even agreeing to pose for photos with attendees.

“To the entire Chamber, this means the world to me. It’s wonderful to look out and see so many colleagues and so many partners who do the work everyday to make this Maryland’s decade. I’ve had the joy of meeting all these Governors, and I’ve been very clear with them that this is Maryland’s time,” said Gov. Moore to the crowd filled with local politicians, entrepreneurs, business leaders, educators and more. “We’re going to build better and faster, and we’re going to surpass them. We’re going to open up economic opportunities for all, not just some. We’re going to make it easier to create generational ideas. We plan to work until Work, Wages, and Wealth is not just a tagline but a reality in Maryland”

WHUR host Sunny and the City served as Mistress of Ceremony. She told her story from immigrating to the United States from war-torn Bosnia when she was young, to learning English and traveling hours across Michigan to develop her abilities as a radio host.

Chamber of Commerce President Alexander Austin (center) was presented a State proclamation for the Chamber’s achievements and role in empowering the local economy. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Alexander K. Austin entered to the tune “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” by Jay-Z playing after Sunny’s intro.

“This moment is a thank-you to staying committed to doing business in Prince George’s County, and putting people first,” he said.

Austin, formerly the director of business services with Employ Prince George’s, has led the Chamber since last December.

Vennard Wright, the President and CEO of IT company Wake Welcome, was honored as “Innovator of the Year.” Topcurl Beauty Academy, a private beautician school in Bowie, received the Industry “Trailblazer of the Year,” award. Inspirational speaker Dr. Madeline Ann Lewis was acknowledged as the “Visonorary of the Year.” Inncuvate was honored as the “Strategic Partner of the Year.” United Way of the National Capital Area was given an award for “Corporate Social Responsibility,” and Prince George’s Tech Council Chair Husein Sharaf was awarded “Career Educator of the Year.”

The David C. Harrington Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Prince George’s Community College President Dr. Charlene Mickens Dukes in a special presentation. Mickens Dukes also asked Harrington’s sons to join her on stage. Harrington, a former state senator and the first Black Mayor of Bladensburg who served as the Chamber of Commerce’s CEO from 2008-2022, died in September 2022. He was credited during the event for improving the Chamber’s standing.

“I am the youngest of nine children, and I grew up in a four-room house. My parents had one bedroom and the nine of us shared the other. My three sisters and I slept in a double bed, two at the top and two at the bottom,” said Mickens Dukes while accepting the award. “What I have been able to do in Prince George’s and in Maryland, has been because of the values my parents instilled. For doing the right thing, how to say please and thank you, to be appreciative for the work that others have done.”

The Chamber of Commerce, one of the largest in the region, represents over 600 businesses and 30,000 employees in the DMV region.

“It gives us better representation of the makeup of the country. Without being at the table, you don’t have a voice,” Austin told The Informer.

For more information and updates about the Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce, read here.