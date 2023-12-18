With a brand-new owner and multiple local sports teams openly discussing relocation to Virginia, the future of the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field remains in question.

The team’s lease on the stadium in Landover, Maryland, is set to expire in 2027 and the stadium has been consistently rated as one of the worst in the NFL for issues ranging from sewage leaks and high ticket prices to the difficulties of traveling to the stadium.

The Commanders relocated their business offices from Landover to College Park earlier this month to spread their footprint further into Maryland.

Gov. Wes Moore (D) has expressed hope of keeping the team in Maryland.

“We are not waiting, we are not delaying, we are not stalling,” Moore said in September. “We are making it clear that we are fully united behind the idea of keeping the Commanders in Prince George’s County.”

Under the Blue Line Corridor project, $400 million will be spent to help redevelop areas near the stadium.

Virginia is building Potomac Yard, a massive entertainment district in Alexandria, to become a hub for consumers and sports fans alike. Potomac Yard will receive an estimated $1.35 billion subsidy in state and local funds, the largest stadium subsidy ever.

The Washington Wizards and Capitals recently announced their intention to relocate to Potomac Yard in 2028. D.C. officials including Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) are supporting $500 million in renovations and upgrades for Capital One to keep the teams in town, although members of Bowser’s staff stated that possible public funds for this project do not necessarily constitute a similar offer for a NFL team relocating to D.C.

The Orioles are also in negotiations with the state to retain their lease amid rumors of a relocation to Nashville. A lease to keep them in Baltimore for at least 15 and up to 30 years was signed on Dec. 18 by the Board of Public Works and the Maryland Stadium Authority. The team will have until 2027 to reach an agreement with the state on redeveloping the immediate area surrounding Camden Yards.

The Orioles are reportedly in talks to be sold to Carlyle Group founder David Rubenstein, a Baltimore native worth nearly $4 billion. The team is valued at $1.7 billion and with their deep roster and top-rated stadium, its value is likely to increase.