In 2023, the world said goodbye to many leaders in arts, politics, activism and the community, from Harry Belafonte and Tina Turner to local legends such as Sandra Butler-Truesdale and Maudine Cooper.

Lance Reddick Actor Lance Reddick, of “The Wire” and “John Wick” fame, died on March 18 at the age of 60.

Wayne Shorter Composer and jazz musician Wayne Shorter died on March 2 at the age of 89.

Randall Robinson TRANSAFRICA Randall Robinson shined light on apartheid in South America during the 1970s, facilitated the safe return of exiled Haitian President Jean Bertrand Aristide and was an advocate for reparations before he died March 30.

Ahmad Jamal A jazz musician with a more than seven-decade year, Ahmad Jamal died on April 16 at the age of 92.

Torie Bowie Three-time Olympic medalist and world champion sprinter Tori Bowie tragically died due to complications during childbirth on April 23.

Harry Belafonte Renowned singer, actor, producer, and legendary civil rights trailblazer Harry Belafonte died at the age of 96 on April 25.

Linda Harlee Harper Linda Harllee Harper, the District director of gun violence prevention and the executive director of the Office of Neighborhood and Safety Engagement, died May 26 at the age of 58.

Jim Brown Jim Brown, the superstar Cleveland Browns running back who quit football at the very height of his Hall of Fame career to pursue acting, has died at 87.

Tina Turner Tina Turner also known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” died on May 30 at age 83.

Dorothy Simms Fauntroy Wife to the District’s first Delegate to Congress and former New Bethel Baptist Church pastor the Rev. Walter Fauntroy, longtime First Lady Dorothy Simms Faunteroy died on June 18.

Dr. Mutulu Shakur Less than a year after his widely celebrated prison release, acupuncturist and Black liberation elder Dr. Mutulu Shakur died on July 6 at the age of 72.

Tommie Broadwater Tommie Broadwater, the first Black Senator from Prince George’s died on July 11, at the age of 81.

Tony Bennett Tony Bennett, the legendary singer whose smooth vocals and timeless classics captured the hearts of millions, died at 96 on July 21 in his hometown of New York.

Sheila Oliver New Jersey was plunged into mourning on Aug. 1 as the news of the untimely death of Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, the first African-American woman to serve in her role, shook the state.

Charles Ogletree Charles J. Ogletree Jr., a distinguished Harvard Law School professor, celebrated attorney, and leading civil rights advocate, died on Aug. 4 at the age of 70.

